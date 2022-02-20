An early adopter of regenerative farming who has managed to drastically reduce his use of commercial inputs on his farm in southeast Missouri shared details of his journey to a biologically based production system during the Southwest Kansas Soil Health Conference.
Mac Kincaid, of Jasper, Mo., has made it his goal to minimize physical and chemical disturbance of the soil.
“My farm focuses on principles, not practices or products,” he said by way of introduction.
So far, he’s managed to cut his use of standard N-P-K fertilizers by 80%.
“This year we applied N-P-K on 50 acres. That’s all we applied, and our crop fields were well above the county average,” he said.
Kincaid inherited a 600-acre farm that he has gradually expanded to 650 acres. He owns around 60 cow-calf pairs and also provides custom grazing for up to 150 head annually. He’s dabbled in growing and selling cover crop seed and also has some laying hens, which he joked are strictly a nonprofit enterprise for his young family.
Since 2012, he’s been 100% no-till on his soybeans, adding his first cover crop in 2013. By 2016, he was no-till on his corn, too.
“Everyone in my area said it cannot be done,” he recounted. “I believe they’re right. I believe no-till corn alone does not work. The key to it is cover crops.”
That first no-till corn crop was a relative failure, yielding 98 bushels an acre, while neighboring farms were in the hundreds.
“I was doing everything right. I was doing everything by the book — split applications on nitrogen, more phosphorous and potash,” he said. “But I was kind of like this mama cow that couldn’t quite get over the fence and gets stuck halfway over it.”
Looking back, he had the good fortune of attending a regional organic conference. Though he wasn’t interested in being organically certified, just listening to organic farmers talk about how they were integrating covers made sense to him. His first cover planting was a simple four-way blend of oats, radish, turnips and rye.
But two mentors were helping him find his way.
Long before North Dakota farmer Gabe Brown published his well-known book “Dirt to Soil” or North Carolina ecologist Ray Archuletta left the National Resource Conservation Service to spread his soil health doctrine, they already were influencing Kincaid’s approach. One of the things they continually hammered home was the importance of having diverse living roots in the ground to stimulate biological activity.
Kincaid soon soon making strategic modifications to how he farmed.
“One thing we did is we adjusted our planting dates,” he explained. “We start planting our soybeans in April now. And the reason why I do that is because I want them to flower around the longest day of year to maximize sunlight. Our farms run off of sunlight, right?
“Everything, every bit of life, runs off sunlight. So if we can capture more sunlight, we can have more yield, which can sometimes be more profitable,” he continued.
He plants the beans into standing rye and barley and lets the covers grow along with the beans until around May 20, when the rye and barley are both flowering. As long as the beans are early enough in development, he goes over the top with a roller crimper.
“So what happens? We can terminate the cover crop with the roller crimper, we can suppress weeds, and the beans actually branch out and get bushier. Plus we’ve lowered our plant population back,” he explained.
He’s also shifted to planting his corn in May.
“The reason we’re doing that is because we’re trying to maximize nitrogen production from our cover crops. Typically speaking, when cover crops hit their first flower that’s when they hit peak nitrogen production. That’s because the plant tissue itself has a higher amount of protein in it. So more protein means more nitrogen essentially,” he said.
“We’ve also changed the maturities on our plants,” he added. “We actually raise a longer maturity soybean now, which is kind of counterproductive to what a lot of people believe. But it works really well. And we like longer maturity corn, even though we’re planting later. Last year, I didn’t plant until June 15th, but that corn can get through drought stresses, because it’s longer maturing.”
“It’s not all about yield, it’s about profitability,” he continued. “The larger your cover crops grow, the more nutrients are in those cover crops. So if you want to reduce your applications of N-P-K, go plant corn out there when the cover crop’s six inches tall.”
He’s experimented with dozens of cover crop species but also aims to diversify cash crops.
“Corn and beans are not a rotation. It’s just going back and forth,” he said. “That is not enough diversity to ever increase our soil health. It’s actually a degrading system. Anybody here raising corn and soy actually think their soil’s getting better every year? I highly doubt it.”
Kincaid’s main crops now consist of corn, beans, milo, barley, wheat, oats and Korean lespedeza. He’s also trying to develop a market for lupins, another cover crop. But one of his main cash generators is producing forage for cattle, with fences and water features installed on nearly all of his property.
“First, we keep the soil covered. So no tilling. We lay the cover crop mat on the soil surface. And when we graze, we don’t take a hundred percent of the grass,” he said.
The mixtures of covers have a synergistic effect while building up the mycorrhizal and fungal network in the soil. Spring peas feed nitrogen to the oats, for example, which in turn enhances the barley.
“Nothing we do has a neutral effect on our farm,” he said. “Everything has a compounding cascading effect. It either has a positive effect or a negative effect, nothing in between. Dr. Allen Williams (the popular soil health consultant who tutored him on his grazing system) talks about that a lot.
“So if we decide to apply fertilizer on our corn, yeah, it may increase yield, but it might lower Brix levels. So now that plant is more susceptible to corn borer because the Brix level was lower. And now that insect can digest the plant material easier. So everything has a positive or negative effect that we do in our farm. And I’m just trying to have more positive effects.”
A big one, he said, comes from moving cattle daily. “This is so important and so overlooked,” he said.
Cattle should have access to peak forage everyday. “If you have high-quality feed every single day for those animals, they will naturally do better,” he said.
With livestock and plants thriving, pests like nematodes are reduced due to habitat disruption, he said. Some covers, such as rye, have an allelopathic effect that naturally suppresses weeds.
Instead of applying commercial lime, Kincaid focuses on building up the earthworm population.
“Worm casings actually contain high calcium levels. So as the worms aerate the soil, we are also bringing up the calcium levels in our soil,” he said.
Soil does have a chemical component, and artificial inputs sometimes have a place, he said. “Everybody’s heard of the product Callisto. That comes from plants. That’s a naturally occurring chemical in plants. They just extract that, make it a little bit more intense, but it’s a natural occurring chemical,” he said.
“So the soil does have chemistry,” he explained. “But herbicides have a negative effect. We use too much Roundup. Now I will say, we have used Roundup within the last three years, but that’s because we had a grass issue.”
With fertilizer prices soaring, along with fuel, equipment and tillage expense, he said now is a good time for self-reflection and thinking about defining success differently.
One of his favorite stories is about a field where the “cover crop” he grazed was mostly weeds. He began taking tissue samples of the various plants and learned they varied widely in important nutrients like iodine, boron and zinc, which are essential for livestock health.
When he harvested the beans from that same field, they yielded 45 bushels.
“Now I know nobody’s going to jump up and down about 45-bushel beans, it’s not that great,” he said.
“But this is the important part. We actually made money. It’s crazy that they tell us that most farmers, every year on their taxes, do not make money. That blows my mind. What is happening to us as farmers? We’re killing our soil. We’re not making money. We’re producing food that we’re not proud to produce for people. And we’re not happy with what we’re doing.
“We need to look in the mirror. We need to take responsibility for what we’re doing on our farms,” he said. “We’re producing food for other people or for livestock. We produce food. We need to remember that’s what we do as farmers.”
Krebs is an Enid freelance writer. This article first appeared in Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
