By Janet Coontz
As the temperatures cool down and fall is finally here, it is time to turn attention to getting the garden ready for winter.
Doing this task properly will reduce problems with pests and diseases as well as provide homes and food for pollinators.
It also will give your garden a tidy look for winter and get your spring off to a better start.
Start cleaning up vegetable beds by removing spent crops. Pull out any plants infested with pests or diseases.
Destroy and remove damaged plants and do not add them to your compost. Remove any weeds remaining.
Now is the time to plant a cover crop in your vegetable beds, if you desire, or plant a fall vegetable crop.
Most annual flowers are now finished blooming and may be removed from the garden. Most perennials can be left to provide shelter and any remaining seed heads will provide food for birds throughout the winter.
Remove any that are diseased and discard. Many perennials will self-sow if you leave the seed heads. However, there are a few perennials that should be cut back in the fall to discourage disease and pests. These include peonies, bearded iris and lilies. These should be cut back to 3 to 5 inches.
Now is the time to divide many perennials. If some of yours did not bloom well this year or have died out in the center, they may need dividing.
Use a sharp spade and dig around the plant and lift it out. Using your spade or a sharp knife, divide it into smaller pieces and then replant at the same depth making sure to give them room to grow.
There is no need to remove every leaf in your yard. Leaves are very beneficial to your garden. They can provide protection for wildlife as well as insulate tender plants, especially in early spring as plants come out of dormancy. Decaying leaves also will provide nutrients that will improve your soil. You will need to remove leaves from grass areas as they actually can damage your grass during the winter.
The easiest way to do this is to mow over the leaves with a bag mower. This shreds them and makes a great mulch to add to your beds. Leaves also can be added to your compost. Leaves are much too valuable to the garden to bag them to be sent to the landfill.
Fall is the ideal time to plant most trees and shrubs. The soil still is warm and plants will have time to get established before winter temperatures arrive. This gives them a better start next spring to put down good roots before the Oklahoma summer arrives.
Now is the time to purchase bulbs to be planted in the fall for spring blooms. This includes tulips, daffodils, crocus and other spring blooming bulbs. However, do not plant until the soil has cooled down. In our region, that is usually mid-November. Go ahead and purchase bulbs now and place them in a cool location, such as in a refrigerator, until time to plant.
Don’t forget to dig and store any tender bulbs you have such as dahlias, caladiums and cannas. A little work in the fall garden will bring big rewards in the spring.
Coontz is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.