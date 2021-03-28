I am one of those weird people who likes every season of the year. Yes, winter gets long, and summer is HOT here in Oklahoma, but there are things to enjoy every season of the year.
Since I love to garden, springtime brings me a great deal of joy.
Winter has seemed to last an eternity this year, and I welcome the opportunity to pull a few stray henbit weeds from the edge of my garden, add mulch to my flower beds and plant lettuce and broccoli seeds with my kids.
In extension, the spring season means an influx of poultry inquiries. Farm stores stock a larger supply of chicks and people are generally interested in starting small flocks more in the spring than in any other season. If you have been following my articles these last couple years or have caught any portion of the news, you know that backyard chickens have seen a surge in popularity in the last decade. In fact, a 2014 UC Davis survey of small flock poultry owners across the US revealed 70% of the respondents had fewer than 10 chickens and had kept birds for less than 5 years. This study reveals that interest in backyard poultry has been building for some time. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an additional surge in interest and more people than ever are starting their own small flocks.
Why are people suddenly interested in chickens and other poultry? In my opinion, backyard chickens are part of a host of hobbies and interests that take people back to the basics. For some people, chickens and gardening elude to a simpler lifestyle, lending more focus to family and the home. I put raising chickens in the same category as baking bread, canning, sewing, and gardening. These are tasks common to our family members of generations past and have a nostalgic factor that some people may have found comforting, especially during the difficulties of the past year.
In response to this surge of interest, OSU extension has developed an online course focused on backyard and small flock poultry. This self-paced interactive course is much more than a Zoom presentation providing activities, video content, and quizzes focused on husbandry, health, and management of poultry.
It’s a great overview of the issues that both new and seasoned poultry owners can expect to face as they select and care for their flocks. A link to the tool can be found on the new OSU Backyard Poultry Website https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/backyard-poultry/index.html. The course is $20 and takes about 3 hours to complete. People who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion. Some municipalities are using this certificate as a requirement to get a license for backyard poultry.
So, get out there and enjoy the spring weather. If you can, find a hobby you enjoy that embraces the season.
If your spring plans include poultry, check out the new website and training course or contact your local county OSU extension educator for more information.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
