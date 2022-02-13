Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) certified pesticide applicators can recertify one of two ways — either acquire enough continuing educational units (CEUs) or retest through PSI Exams, LLC.
Commercial Ag and private applicators have only two years left to acquire CEUs. ODAFF licenses for categories like Ag Plant and private last five years. Regardless of when an applicator became certified or recertified, these two categories will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
For this five-year cycle, Commercial Ag (Ag Plant) applicators must acquire 20 CEUs and private applicators must acquire 16 CEUs. Private applicators will be required to get 20 CEUs for the next five-year cycle. For both categories, an applicator can only get a maximum of 10 in any one year once. That means for this five-year cycle, Ag Plant applicators mathematically will have to get CEUs in at least three of the five years. Fortunately for this cycle, private applicators can still get their 16 CEUs in 2022 and 2023.
OSU Extension will be offering several opportunities for applicators to acquire these CEUs at our county meetings. In addition to these meetings, OSU Extension also will be offering multiple in-person annual dicamba trainings throughout the region. These annual dicamba trainings are required every year for use of Xtendiflex, Engenia and Tavium in-crop on dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean with the Xtend trait. Bayer, BASF and Syngenta chemical companies do offer online training for these products that are ODAFF approved.
As of right now, Oklahoma applicators do not need to attend a specific training for Enlist traited (2,4-D herbicide tolerant) cotton, soybeans or corn like applicators in Texas do. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted new registrations and labels for the herbicides Enlist One and Enlist Duo by Corteva Agriscience last month.
One major change in the label for Oklahoma is that now 45 counties in the eastern half of the state can not use these herbicides. Basically, they are Kay, Noble, Payne, Cleveland, McClain, Garvin, Carter, Love and everything to the east. Farmers in these counties can plant cotton, soybeans or corn with the Enlist trait, but cannot apply Enlist One or Enlist Duo herbicides to these crops.
A quick reminder that applicators who mix, handle or apply products containing paraquat must take and pass an EPA mandatory online training. EPA added this requirement on the new product labels since the fall of 2018. The National Pesticide Safety Education Center started offering the online training course February 2020. A shortcut to get to the training is to go to USParaquatTraining.com. The certificate issued after the training is completed should be filed in the applicator’s records. The training will have to be completed every three years.
Spring is just around the corner and there are some promising and concerning issues farmers are asking about. On the upside, commodity prices are very favorable right now. On the downside, fertilizer prices are very high and certain crop protection products may be in short supply and more costly. Additionally, it’s no secret we are in still in drought conditions.
Immediate concerns are the prospects for spring sown oats, as we typically recommend planting mid-February to mid-March. Upping seeding rates for dusted-in oats is a good agronomic decision, but price of seed will need to be considered. OSU typically recommends an 80 to 120 pounds per acre seedling rate under normal conditions.
The test weight on oats are about 32 pounds per bushel, so a seeding rate of at least three bushels per acre might be needed to achieve a decent stand.
Good rains will be needed to replenish soil profiles to support a soybean or corn crop. Grain sorghum and cotton might be favored if drought continues. The high price of nitrogen might sway some farmers to soybeans or cotton, but herbicide cost and availability might sway some farmers to grain sorghum. Equinom and Sesaco are both offering excellent contract prices of above 50 cents per pound. So, sesame might take up some more acreage especially if spring rains are delayed.
Farmers are encouraged to contact their local OSU Extension office to find out about upcoming CEU and dicamba meetings, or they can check the online calendar at http://calendar.okstate.edu/oces/.
Farmers also are encouraged to plan with their seed and chemical suppliers to book those products quickly.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
