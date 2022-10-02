Feeding cattle is usually a simple affair in which producers feed a grassy mixture of hay and supplement with a 20% range cube.
The pelleted feed increases the protein of the ration to meet the cow’s needs, which can vary depending on the stage of gestation and milking requirements.
I recently wrote about the cost of hay and varying qualities. In vague terms, a 10% protein ration will satisfy the needs of any cow regardless of her status as pregnant or nursing. This gives producers a goal to shoot for.
In speaking with producers who have recently baled failed crops, I have learned of hay that tested 2.5% crude protein and some more than 10% crude protein. All of these observations are related to failed milo. What is the difference in value between these two hay sources to a rancher?
If I am supplementing a low protein hay source to get to a 10% crude protein ration, I may utilize 20% cubes. These cubes on the cash market are $435/ton from one source I solicited information from. This is a good place to start.
How much hay will a cow eat? For a 1,200-pound cow eating 3% of her body weight she will consume 36 pounds of hay per day. This 36 pounds of hay contains 0.9 pounds of protein. Her requirement in early lactation is for 3.6 pounds of crude protein. Using 20% cubes I will need to feed 13.5 pounds of 20% cubes per day to meet her requirement.
It is probable that the cow cannot consume enough of this ration to meet requirements. Those cubes will cost $2.94/hd/day for our example cow. If the bale weighs 1,200 pounds, then a 10% crude protein hay source should be worth $98/bale more than a 2.5% hay source. This is the reason I am an advocate for testing hay before you buy it.
This is simple math for a complex problem. Your herd will not match my example perfectly. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offices have tools available to you to test hay and to calculate rations for your cattle. It is important to know your cow size, gestation or lactation phase, hay cost and supplement cost before trying to make calculated decisions for your nutrition program.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
