Fertilizer prices are nearly all farmers can talk about these days, but the problem is just as daunting for livestock and forage producers.
During a recent cattlemen’s conference in Dewey, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service professionals from across the state gathered together to address issues in the cattle sector with innovative solutions. For regional forage agronomist Brian Pugh, the issue of high fertilizer prices requires a multi-faceted approach.
“Forage has value and that’s never more true than it is today,” Pugh said. “When input costs go up, the forage that we have out in our pastures has an increasing level of value.”
When faced with application decisions, he said there are two main options.
“We either have to make the choice to do more with the same, or we have to reign it in on inputs,” Pugh said.
To discern where to start with soil health, forage production and forage efficiency, Pugh said there are 10 steps to pursue first.
• Forage budget. Forage budgets can sound complicated, but at a basic level they merely compare available grass to livestock.
“A forage budget allows you to figure out just how much your cows need to eat,” Pugh said.
By assessing the quality and growth of forage production on the land, producers can then compare the land to their livestock and find out how much more forage production or supplementation they will need to get through the year.
“If we’re in eastern Oklahoma and we’re on introduced forage and we’re not fertilizing, we’re going to be making on average about one ton of forage per acre per year,” Pugh said.
Comparing tonnage to cows’ dry matter intake requirements can give a good picture of the year ahead.
• Improve forage utilization.
“You already grew the forage,” Pugh said. “Figure out how to use it more wisely.”
With a knowledge of available forage and cow needs in hand, Pugh said the next step is to assess ways to make stretch further.
“There’s none of us at this point in time that couldn’t figure out how to improve our efficiency just a little bit,” Pugh said.
Pugh said pastures managed under continuous grazing exhibit 30% use efficiency. That means cattle trample or ignore 70% of the available forage and eat 30%.
Maturity is the main reason grass is wasted. Cattle selectively return to areas with fresher grass and when allowed to pick over a field, they keep choice areas vegetative while ignoring the rest.
“If we move to a rotational system, we can increase that forage utilization to 60%,” Pugh said. “That’s huge.”
Keeping forage in a vegetative state allows cows to perform better because the quality is higher and they are more likely to clean up the grass. Pugh said producers could have the opportunity to either double their grazing days or number of cows using a rotational system.
• Use legumes.
“When you were thinking about ways to mitigate rising nitrogen costs, y’all were probably thinking about clover,” Pugh said. “That one has been around a long time.”
Two key elements to remember when considering legumes are that the nitrogen created by the plants is neither free, nor readily available to surrounding grasses.
“It’s not really free nitrogen,” Pugh said. “We have to be good managers of the land, and good stewards to make it work for us.”
Paying attention to available soil nutrients and acidity levels is critical to maximizing the impact of legumes.
“One thing you need to remember is that if clovers are seeded into our grass pastures, we will really have to monitor PH and phosphorus,” Pugh said.
If planting in the fall, Pugh advised keeping grass stubble height short to ensure a good spring stan, as well as monitoring herbicide usage in the pasture because most herbicides are not kind to clovers.
Because the plant has to either break down in the soil or cease growing in order to release its nitrogen, Pugh reminded producers that it could be anywhere from two to 24 or 36 months before nitrogen from legumes is available in the soil to surrounding grasses.
• Stockpile available forage. Most producers already have begun stockpiling forage or have heard of its long term benefits for grazing. Pugh said stockpiling different forages or focusing on different timings could take stockpiling to an even more efficient level.
“Figure out something else to stockpile,” Pugh said. “It could be another cool season, or a warm season, but choosing something different could set up your nitrogen application window at a better time of year.”
• Establish native warm-season grass. For many Oklahoma and Kansas producers the concept of native grasses is old news, but in areas heavy with introduced forages, having an alternative grass option can help relieve some high price pressure.
“Native warm season grasses are the survivors,” Pugh said. “They’re here for a reason and they’re incredibly low input.”
Overall, native grasses have good drought effects and make for good stockpiling, Pugh said.
“My recommendation is to keep at least 10% of your acreage in native warm-season grasses,” Pugh said. “I think that helps quite a bit.”
• Soil test. Soil testing laboratories are no doubt overrun with producers trying to figure out just how close they can cut their input costs this year. For livestock producers, soil tests can be less cost prohibitive and less time consuming but no less beneficial.
“The best $10 you’ll spend in 2022 will be on a soil test,” Pugh said. “Try to get at least one representative sample per field.”
• Focus on best soils first. Following a soil test, identify the areas of a field that have the ability for maximum potential and apply inputs there.
“My grandfather had the exact opposite mindset on this,” Pugh said. “Whether we were putting down poultry manure or lime, he always wanted to head to the worst spot in the field first.”
Soil nutrient levels will be better on deeper, better water holding soils, while less productive soils can take a lot more inputs with less-beneficial results.
“Why do we start with our best soils?” Pugh said. “Because optimum is just a few dollars away.”
• Condense. Targeting smaller portions of the field at a time or applying to just a few select fields can help limit the impacts of high prices, Pugh said.
“One of the best things to do to improve fertilizer use efficiency is split your nitrogen applications,” Pugh said. “Don’t go out and put a slug of 150 pounds down end to
end. If nitrogen costs are high, split that into two separate or maybe three separate applications.”
• Evaluate before skipping phosphorus and potassium. An educated assessment before choosing to eliminate added soil inputs completely can help producers feel more confident about the choices they make during high prices.
“The best soil strategy, especially during times of high inputs is to get a little more intensive with our soil sample,” Pugh said. “I’ve got this soil sample that represents 160 acres, but as you can see, it’s split up. Maybe I go in and I do four different soil samples and I find that this field right here, it doesn’t need phosphorus.”
In soil health studies, Pugh said soil profiles with the lowest or most critical levels of soil nutrients like phosphorus, saw the most elevated response to applications.
“Basically what I am telling you is that the lower your soil test index goes on phosphorus or potassium, the higher probability of seeing a response to an application,” Pugh said.
• Apply lime. And, consider alternative and less expensive fertilizer options like lime.
“The big thing about lime to remember is it makes nutrients more chemically available in the soil,” Pugh said. “It also reduces soil aluminum.”
Aluminum can kill the fine root hairs in the soil that pull in nutrients, making lime a good asset in the case of many nutrient deficiencies.
Rapp writes for Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.