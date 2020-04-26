A perfect storm of low gas prices and an unstable economy have led to severe reduction of ethanol production. For cattle producers, this means a reduction or even loss of ethanol byproducts as a feed or supplement for the time being.
The main byproducts affected include wet and dried distillers grains (DDGS). The lesser-known distillers steep and solubles byproducts are used in protein and mineral tubs, which could lead to an increase in price of these products as well.
Nutritionally, DDGS provided the cattle industry with a perfect nutritional package of both high protein and energy. In a recent article about ethanol byproducts, I explained the process of ethanol production starts with the extraction of starch from corn. Removing the starch concentrates protein, fat and fiber threefold, leading to the byproduct called distillers grains. Corn is approximately 9% protein in its true form, and the threefold concentration will make distillers grains 25% to 30% protein. The energy value is where DDGS shines — providing high energy through a digestible fiber source that is not laden with starch like corn.
In Oklahoma, DDGS had only just become widely available within the last year. In the last feed season, some cow-calf producers had switched over to the new DDGS cube supplements, and now the protein source in that cube will be adjusted to fill the void of DDGS. Unfortunately, this adjustment will not come without cost, at least for the time being. Local suppliers report a recent $30-50/ton hike in all cubed products.
Producers using blended or mixed rations will see the most change. A reduction or loss of DDGS is unfortunate ,but substitutions can be made to recover the nutritional void. Corn gluten, a wet milling byproduct, can be widely utilized to fill a portion or the entire nutritional deficiency. Wheat midds and soybean hulls are relatively similar in energy, but midds will provide more protein. For this reason, wheat midds can be substituted for all or a portion of the soybean hulls to help boost the total ration protein slightly. In dairy rations or high protein supplements (25-38% CP), soybean meal can be added. In general, protein is the most costly part of the ration, so the greater the need for this nutrient, the higher the cost. Hopefully, most adjustments can be made with little effect on price. However, in the short term producers should expect some increase in price as the supply of products are readjusted to fill the void of DDGS.
So where do we go from here? For Oklahoma, this shortfall came at time when producers should be tapering off supplements as grass greens up and graze out options remain, making the transition a little easier.
For grow yards and feedlots, ethanol byproduct availability has been narrowing in the past months, so they had already been making the switch to alternative feedstuffs before the rapid decrease in production. It is my hope that by the time producers want to book supplements for next fall and winter, we will have the DDGS products back to at least some suppliers in the state. Time will tell.
For questions about byproduct feeds or assistance with livestock nutrition, contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service educator.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
