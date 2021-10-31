Happy Halloween market watchers. And with that, a cold November rain could start the new month this coming week.
Freeze chances mean that sesame soon will be ready to harvest.
October was a big month in markets. Equities finished Friday with new records in the S&P 500 trading over 4,600 for the first time. The Dow Jones made a new record in Tuesday’s session, closing the week near that high as earnings season continues with mostly strong performance across sectors. Optimism is running hot, as is the economy and inflation. Supply chain backlogs are continuing to cause product shortages resulting in rising prices. Glyphosate and glyfosinate supplies are virtually non-existent as hoarding increases in fear of not having product when needed, trumping, in many cases, concern about current high prices.
There is talk that prices could further escalate to $70 and even $90 per gallon. With China dominating global capacity for this important chemical as well as for electronic chips and rare earth metals, companies and countries need to seriously rethink where to locate key elements of the supply chain for the long term and not just the immediate term. Should these prices become reality, we may see more no-till acres find some element of tillage incorporated over the next crop year. However, fertilizer and fuel prices also are likely to increase accordingly. Urea prices for early next year eased slightly this week, but a resurgence in oil and natural gas, that took a breather to close the month, will only push these markets higher.
The corn market saw benefit last week from a recovering energy sector with ethanol margins reaching the highest levels since 2015. EIA numbers reported Wednesday showing weekly ethanol production reached the second-highest level ever while stocks continued to decline. Until the supply chain catches up from shutdowns during the height of COVID, we can expect more of the same. While it is not a concern right at this time, in my opinion, we will have to be cognizant of bubbles forming in certain product pricing.
Meanwhile, rising crop prices are welcome considering the increased break-even cost and yield that will be needed in 2022. It is hard to believe that my prediction of $8 wheat almost came true last week. I was expecting later this year, into early next year, but here we are. July 2022 KC wheat futures traded a near 30-cent range this week, while posting a 15-cent gain closing the week and month at $7.75¼. Dry areas in Russia and the Ukraine have supported this market. Russian export prices have reflected this with traded wheat prices increasing in 14 of the past 15 weeks. The next resistance levels are seen at $8 from 2013 and 2014, followed by $8.23-area from 2010 and then $8.46 from 2012 and 2013.
The selloff in the U.S. dollar on Thursday was especially supportive for the wheat complex as the marketing year exports remain bleak and were weaker this week for corn and soybeans as well. However, the strong rebound in the dollar index on Friday will be a headwind into the coming week. KC and Chicago wheat, as well as soybeans, finished the week with an inside day on the charts, lower high and higher low, that could see a breakout in either direction next week. Be cautious of a pull back in the wheat complex, although I do not yet think the top has been put in.
The first U.S. winter wheat conditions of the year were released this past week and similarly supported the market with good-to-excellent ratings coming in at 46% versus 54% expected, although ahead of 41% last year. Beneficial rains this past week across the Southern Plains with more coming next week should see these condition ratings approve in the coming couple of weeks. Winter wheat planting in the U.S. is in line with the five-year average at 80%, although 1% behind expectations.
With wheat prices pushing higher, I’m expecting more double crop acres to be planted to wheat after the beans and sesame are harvested. I foresee acreage numbers to come in higher than originally forecast once it’s all said and done. Higher corn prices will only help support the wheat complex. With a devastating year for spring wheat that has higher protein combined with a lower protein hard red winter wheat crop, there will be good value for higher protein this next year. With higher fertilizer prices and more dollars at risk, your agronomy plan needs to be focused on increased protein. Cutting back inputs will only make your chances at profitability more difficult.
In thinking about cropping options, consider again planting sesame this next year. It is a drought-tolerant crop requiring less inputs, and Enterprise Grain has just announced the 2022 contract price for primary crop acres that is very attractive. Delivery locations are in Kremlin and at CHS in Kingfisher, with potentially more being added. The contract price also provides predictability as there is no basis that can change or futures prices that fluctuate. Sesame’s taproot also improves crops planted after sesame.
With more soybean acres likely to be planted given higher inputs needed for corn, bean prices may have difficulty holding these levels. That may be another reason to diversify next year’s summer crop choice.
Despite higher equity markets this week, the cattle market had issues holding gains. Once feeders broke the 200-day moving average, they couldn’t hold. We do however look to be at a support level if it holds. The fat cattle market experienced a strong start to the week as cash prices finally started to move higher and is expected to continue into this week. Futures, however, couldn’t hold and broke below the 100-day moving average, followed by the 50-day and 20-day moving averages. Attractive packer margins will continue to support the overall complex, with strong export demand and domestic buying, moving into the holidays. High retail prices, however, may work against the prospects of much higher beef at retail. October feeders expired this week at $156.675, while October fats expired at $127.375. Managed funds have reduced longs in fat cattle contracts but are now net short feeders as of last Tuesday’s Position of Traders report.
