Thumbs up to Rob Holtzinger, who was named Garfield County Child Advocacy Council’s 2020 CASA of the Year.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a volunteer appointed by a family court judge to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.
Holtzinger has been a CASA since December 2016 and has earned a reputation for being someone who can handle with grace and professionalism the challenges of what can sometimes be a difficult job. Cases often are complex and sometimes can last years.
He grew up in Tulsa and is a graduate of Phillips University. He is a mental health specialist at Integris Bass Behavioral Health Services in Enid.
It takes a special person to be a CASA, and we are fortunate in Garfield County to have people like Holtzinger looking out for the welfare of children.
Thumbs upThumbs up to YWCA Enid’s Volunteer of the Year and Woman of the Year.
Volunteer of the Year for 2021 is Meri Spurlock. Spurlock previously worked at the YWCA, first becoming involved with the agency in 2001. She’s worked as a child advocate in the Crisis Center and Halfway House programs, a certified prevention specialist at PreventionWorkz, and now volunteers at the front desk. She also is on the YWCA Board of Directors.
The Woman of the Year for 2021 is Cheryl Evans. Evans, who recently retired from her position as president of Northern Oklahoma College, has been involved with a number of Enid’s organizations, including Enid Regional Development Alliance, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and Enid Women in Business.
She also has served on several boards in several roles, from campaign chair for United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to the chair of Council of Oklahoma Community College Presidents.
Both honors are richly deserved.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Burgundy Place for its recent bit of fun for its residents, faculty and family members.
The independent retirement community hosted a watermelon social and a large slip and slide, featuring a tarp, an inner tube, soap and water.
Each month, residents at Burgundy Place get together for a “Living Life to the Fullest” meeting where they discuss potential activities for the next month. Harriett Dupus, a resident, brought a video she had found on Facebook of residents at an assisted-living community being pulled across a slide while they sat in a tube.
And, as they say, the rest is history.
