Enid residents will have plenty of opportunities next week to step up and volunteer to serve their community.
The filing period for three Enid City Commission seats and two Enid Public Schools Board of Education seats will be Monday through Wednesday.
The elections will be held Feb. 9, 2021.
The spots open on the city commission are in Wards 3, 4 and 6. The biggest requirement is that a person seeking a ward seat must live in that ward.
Ward 3 currently is held by Ben Ezzell, who is term-limited and cannot run again. However, he will appear on the ballot for the recall election, to be held the same day as the election for his replacement, who will take office in May along with the Ward 4 and 6 winners. The winner of the recall would serve the remainder of Ezzell’s term.
In Ward 4, incumbent Jonathan Waddell has said he will seek reelection for a second term. In Ward 6, David Mason has said he will not file for office. He has served since he was appointed in May 2019.
The two seats open on the EPS Board of Education will be Offices 1 and 6, currently held by Matt Sampson and Kyle Whitehead, respectively. Both men have said they plan to re-file for the seats.
Other public school districts in Garfield County that have open seats are Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.
Filing for all positions — city of Enid and all school board seats — will be Monday through Wednesday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing in Enid.
None of the positions are paid. They come with a lot of headaches, but they come with a lot of rewards, too.
We hope to see plenty of people file for office. Our system works best when there is participation, when voters have a choice.
