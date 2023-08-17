How many times have people walked or driven past a big ol’ problem and thought or said, “Somebody needs to do something about that!” But then they kept on walking or driving, and the problem remained.
The city of Enid decided this week to be that “somebody” and take action to fix some longstanding eyesores along some very visible driving corridors through the city. Most of the eyesores aren’t huge, but they are annoying: weeds growing over curbs out into the street, fences that have partially fallen down in a storm long ago, way overgrown shrubbery now blocking drivers’ vision, downed tree limbs, large holes that were never filled in, way-too-tall grass and weeds … the list could go on and on.
This week, Enid City Commission set aside an extra $100,000 to focus on cleanup and beautification along the high-traffic routes of U.S. 412/Garriott, U.S. 81/Van Buren, Chestnut Avenue, Randolph Avenue and a segment of Oakwood Road. The intensive focus on those areas will allow the city to make a visible difference where it is most noticeable to local residents and visitors.
Sometimes, spot mowing or edging will be done on property that is in the city right-of-way, an area of lots normally maintained by private property owners but also where the city has substantial authority to make changes. In many cases, an absentee landowner — totally unaware or unconcerned about an Enid problem — may be involved.
Regardless of the many specific situations, city government is going to step in and resolve the immediate problem — yea! Some bigger problems, such as the large abandoned marijuana greenhouses north of U.S. 412 and east of 30th Street, might involve legal action. Yet, often, the fix merely requires a lawn mower and edger.
Often when one or two homeowners in a neighborhood take special care of their property, other neighbors will improve the nearby property as well. The city property inspector heading up the corridor cleanup and beautification project hopes the same principle applies here.
Kudos to city government for being that “somebody” that actually takes action.
