There has been a lot of concern in the farming community recently as it relates to input costs. Herbicides and fertilizer inputs have skyrocketed, and availability is scarce. Being a proactive manager will mitigate the negative effects of this development.
It comes down to marginal economics. Does an additional input result in a profitable output? We massage the equation adding more and removing some until we reach a breakeven scenario. That is the textbook definition, and it will help a producer understand what is happening as input costs rise.
You may be thinking you cannot afford to fertilize wheat this year. The long-term average wheat yield on unfertilized ground is somewhere around 10 bushels an acre for the state. That will not be profitable, so I think that is a foolish stance. What does the fertilizer for a bushel of wheat really cost?
It is hard to determine fertilizer requirements without a soil test, so that is step one. If you need phosphorus, then apply. This nutrient is reported on a sufficiency basis and indicates what the crop can accomplish given the nutrient limitation. If soil phosphorus levels are at 50% sufficiency, then the crop will never produce more than 50% of its top yield potential. If you could have raised 50-bushel wheat, the phosphorus level would have limited that to 25 bushels.
Nitrogen is more black and white. It takes 2 pounds of nitrogen on average to produce one bushel of wheat. I recently priced liquid UAN 28-0-0, and it costs $1/unit of actual nitrogen. Using this source, it will cost $2 for every bushel of wheat produced. Wheat is trading north of $7.50/bushel on the board so that is simple math to me. You should fertilize.
The problem comes from unrealistic expectations. If you fertilize for a 100-bushel wheat crop in August and have no idea what the yield potential of the crop is going to be, you could waste money. If it is dry this winter and we topdress in the spring expecting above average yield, then that is not an educated decision. If we apply 120 pounds of nitrogen and the crop only yields 50 bushels, then we cost ourselves $20/acre in extra nitrogen costs for fertilizer that was not utilized.
This is where good managers win. This is the opportunity to realize the benefits of N-rich strips and forward contracting. Take advantage of early purchase programs and secure supplies of nitrogen and chemical before you need them. Supply chain issues and increased costs are here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service western area ag economics specialist.
