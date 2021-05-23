Caitlyn Mack, a member of Drummond FFA, recently was named 2021 Star Farmer of Oklahoma in production agriculture.
She received the honor during the 95th annual Oklahoma FFA convention. Mack was presented with the Governor’s Trophy and a cash award of $1,700 sponsored by Davis Farmers of Guthrie, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, McDonald’s and the Chickasaw Nation.
Mack has a diversified SAE (supervised agricultural experience) where she manages 227 acres of her own farmland, producing wheat, milo, soybeans and canola. She also has a commercial cow herd and a flock of sheep, produces hay and works on her family farm and ranch near Drummond with her father, brothers, cousins, uncles and grandfather.
In addition to her farming operation, she exhibits market steers and wether goats at livestock shows.
Farming and ranching with her family is a passion for Mack.
“I wanted to show that I truly care about production agriculture and feeding the world, but farming is a challenging profession full of problems that have to be overcome,” she said. “Market prices constantly fluctuate. Fuel, fertilizer, equipment and other input costs are constantly on the rise, and all of the challenges Mother Nature gives you also shows you how to work hard and come up with solutions to problems.”
The COVID pandemic also emphasized the importance of agriculture, and the role farmers and ranchers have in this world.
“The world didn’t stop for farmers. They didn’t take days off. When the pandemic hit, American farmers and ranchers didn’t go on lock down. They continued to care for their livestock and crops, and continued to feed the world with a highest quality, safest food source in the world,” Mack said.
One of her favorite FFA moments was making it to the state FFA Creed contest finals as a freshman.
“Throughout the years, FFA has taught me hard work pays off, and you don’t want to let opportunities pass you by,” she said.
She participates in livestock judging, meats evaluation, agronomy and speech contests, and she has served as Drummond FFA president for the past three years. She credits her family and her agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser, Keith Dillingham, for supporting and encouraging her.
Mack plans to attend Oklahoma State University with a double major in animal science and agricultural education while continuing to farm with her family.
