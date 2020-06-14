When winter wheat harvest draws to a close in Oklahoma, grain drills and planters soon will be seen across the landscape. Dry conditions will make double-cropping a more risky enterprise in 2020 and will not be an option for many producers.
Until rain makes its way back into the forecast, farmers will need to be cautious with farm selection and input costs.
Grain sorghum has experienced stronger basis bids as a result from improved trade relations with China. The success of double-crop grain sorghum hinges on strong prices to cover the expense and risk of late plantings. Double-crop producers generally have more insect pressure and lower expected yields than acres planted earlier in the year.
The sugarcane aphid is no stranger to anyone close to the industry. While it can be effectively managed with pesticides, those applications are a substantial cost on the budget. Many producers have been successful in managing this pest with variety selection alone, but it still can reduce profitability. In some cases, a producer could invest 5-10 bushels of production in controlling this insect while still suffering from yield losses and harvesting issues it causes.
Harvest time bids range from the low- to mid-$3 range. Good managers will do everything they can to minimize production costs while still giving their crop the building blocks it needs to be successful.
A double-crop grain sorghum production of 60 bushels per acre sold at $3.25 per bushel will provide a producer with gross revenues of $195 per acre.
Operating costs including seed, fertilizer, harvesting, pesticide, custom application, equipment, fuel, and cash rent shared with the wheat crop could total $180 per acre. This number is highly dependent on the cost of harvesting, hired labor and the number of sugarcane aphid control applications required. Included in this figure is one sugarcane aphid control application.
On the surface, using minimal figures for cost, the budget looks profitable. If price holds, a yield of at least 55 bushels per acre will be required to break even. These costs do not include the true costs of operating capital or machinery expense, which would require more revenue to cover.
Some producers will plant grain sorghum without crop insurance if they do not have adequate double-crop history in their county or if it is not available. This makes good management even more of a necessity as there is more financial risk to the producer.
If heat or poor weather strikes the Midwest, grain sorghum prices could increase throughout the summer. However, using information currently available, it will be difficult to remain profitable at these prices and with the current drought situation likely hampering high yields. Plan accordingly and utilize your Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service county agricultural educators to help maximize your production.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
