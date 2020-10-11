I grew up on a farm where alfalfa was always part of the crop rotation. Much of the alfalfa went to local dairies, but even inferior alfalfa found a home at a local feed yard. Just like the corn and beans harvested each fall, alfalfa was marketed accordingly and maintained an important part of the farm’s financial equation.
When I was growing up, I didn’t realize the value of alfalfa as a supplement for beef cows. A great deal of research has proven alfalfa to work for cattle producers who are willing to think about supplementation a different way. Some might be thinking, “That’s ridiculous, I can’t weigh alfalfa like a bucket of cubes ... and what about the waste?”
These are valid concerns but also prove you are on the right track. Feeding accuracy is key when using alfalfa as a supplement. Unlike conventional protein supplements, alfalfa must be fed daily or too much will be wasted. Daily fed alfalfa will result in 10-15% loss, which is similar to waste with cubed or textured feed supplements.
As a legume, alfalfa stands out as a high-quality source of protein, but other benefits can be overlooked. This hay source also can be high in energy, but harvest and baling can impact quality. The premium nutritional value of alfalfa is in the leaves, making it imperative to bale at the correct moisture.
One overlooked fact of newly harvested alfalfa is its rich vitamin A content. Some may recall the elevation of vitamin A prices in the last couple years. Feeding new-crop leafy alfalfa can put a dent in the amount of vitamin A necessary for the cow herd. Keep in mind, vitamin A will degrade over time, so new-crop alfalfa should be used first if this is a goal. Alfalfa also is rich in other vitamins and minerals, but producers should get a vitamin and mineral analysis to confirm these levels.
Research out of Kansas State University demonstrates the effectiveness of alfalfa as a supplement to cows on native range. In one study, cows were supplemented with 19.4% protein alfalfa at three inclusion levels according to a percentage of bodyweight: 0.48%, 0.72%, and 0.96%. Researchers found that conception rate was unaffected by level of supplementation, but body condition did increase linearly with increased level of supplement. Supplemental alfalfa also reduced calving interval, proving the strong correlation of cow body condition and reproduction. Furthermore, weaning weights were greatest in calves whose dams received the highest level of alfalfa. Overall, researchers suggested that the supplemental level of 0.72% of bodyweight would be adequate for cows in good condition. Nevertheless, cows needing to recover body condition would benefit from the highest level of supplemental alfalfa in this study (0.96%).
One fact that should not be lost on producers is the effect of rumen fill when alfalfa is supplemented.
In this study, K-State researchers discovered decreased grazing by cows in middle to late stages of gestation. It was documented that as the calf fetus grows throughout gestation, there is less room in the rumen, making bulky supplements (i.e. alfalfa) less desirable in situations where grazing is the goal. Furthermore, substitution could occur as cows select alfalfa rather than grazing lower-quality forages. For this reason, producers may consider alfalfa as a supplement for cows in early stages of gestation and save the conventional less-bulky supplements closer to calving.
For more information about using alfalfa in your beef operation, contact your local county OSU Extension office.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.