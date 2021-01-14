Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be adding a few new paws to the line of duty thanks to an anonymous donation from a local 93-year-old Navy veteran.
The man met Ted Danks, coordinator of the Garfield County Chapter of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association and a veteran himself, who mentioned that Sheriff Cory Rink would be speaking at the chapter’s Jan. 14 meeting.
After hearing this, the man wanted to anonymously donate $1,200 to the sheriff’s office to go toward the training of a new K-9, which Rink said actually would help the department afford probably two dogs for the K-9 unit, which currently only has one, a single-purpose patrol dog.
“To the gentleman who donated, we greatly appreciate it,” Rink said. “It helps a lot, and it’s really awesome that he wants to support our local law enforcement and sheriff’s office. We greatly appreciate it.”
Once the donation goes through to the office, Lt. Ryan Fuxa, with the sheriff’s office, said before purchasing the new canines, the department will have to make sure vehicles are outfitted for the dogs and that they receive the safety equipment.
Fuxa is a certified trainer through the National Police Canine Association and will be able to do in-house training for the new pups. Rink said he would like to see a dual-purpose K-9 that is able to perform patrol duties along with narcotics, and would love to see a dog in area schools.
At the OK2A meeting Thursday night, Danks presented the donation, which came in the form of a certificate pledging the funds to the sheriff’s office, to Rink on behalf of the donor.
In addition to the donation, Rink, a member of OK2A, spoke about his goals and mission for the county as its new sheriff, including his plans for keeping the schools in the area safe, the DARE program and spoke about the importance of gun safety, especially for children, and his support for the right to bear arms.
“I will always support that,” he said. “I will not let anybody come into my home nor will I let anybody come into your home, as your Garfield County sheriff, to take your weapons away.”
At the monthly meeting of about 60 or 70 people, Danks also spoke about bills being worked on for the Oklahoma Legislative session starting in February.
Some of the proposed legislation Danks discussed with the chapter included the Private Property Protection Act, teacher and municipal employee carry and burden of proof. A full list and video from OK2A on the bills can be found on its website at www.ok2a.org/legislative-updates.
“Our goal is, ‘I don’t want to have to fight out of my back door,” Danks said. “I want to do it politically first … That’s why these politicians are here. That’s their job — to fight that first. That’s what we’re about. We’re not a gun radical group, we’re a liberty group. First Amendment Rights, Second Amendment Rights, 10th Amendment — all of our rights, that’s what we’re about.”
Others who spoke at the meeting included Ward 3 candidate Keith Siragusa, Ward 4 candidate Whitney Roberts, Garfield County Republican Chairman Tiffany Haworth, Joshua Reil, U.S. Law Shield state manager, and other OK2A members.
The Garfield County OK2A Chapter meets on the second Thursday every month, with a 6 p.m. dinner before the 7 p.m. meeting, at the Disabled American Veteran’s Building, the old Santa Fe Depot, 202 W. Walnut.
