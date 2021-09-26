By Dana Miracle-Hammons
Earlier this week I was out and about and decided to get myself a drink at one of the local eateries. I went through the drive-thru and was handed my beverage and a straw. I unwrapped my straw, stuck it in my drink, put it up to my lips, and just CRINGED.
“Why?” you ask. Let me tell you why. The straw was cardboard. I have a natural aversion to cardboard. I don’t like its feel. I literally cringe and get the heebie geebies when I touch it. No lie. I heard about the cardboard straws in other states, but I didn’t know they had arrived here. Just another thing made out of paper, and being a tree hugger, I’m not sure how I feel about that.
I understand the reasons why California banned plastic straws. I understand the reason behind the cardboard straws, but does it really help? I give full respect to the people and places that are truly trying. Enid once had a recycling program, and I loved it. Non-participation was not an option for me.
I am a conscientious Earth dweller and take full responsibility for the messes I make on terra firma. The consensus I gathered from many neighbors and friends was that they felt good about the recycling program and liked doing their part. But, like many good ideas in government, it went away: bureaucracy and all that nonsense.
If we really want to heal the massive scar that is the Earth’s pollution problem, we are going to have to do some deep, deep, self realization. Be completely honest with yourself and with your family and friends. Do we really do what we can? I’m not just talking about taking out the trash. That’s what you should be doing anyway.
I’m talking about going out of your way to go to the recycling center when your city stops its recycling program, bringing your own trash bags when you go on an outing so you can clean up your own trash and maybe other people’s trash, cleaning up the garbage around the trashcan on the beach or camping area. Yes, I said other people’s trash. You read correctly. I’m not saying it’s fair, I’m saying it’s worth it to make a difference. Even if it’s small it’s important.
Gardening and landscaping cannot only look and taste wonderful, but if done properly, can be beneficial to save water, give shade and keep the pollinators alive and healthy.
To help clean the air, plant trees, bushes and plant varieties that are scientifically proven to clean the air outside and inside your home.
Plants like ferns, dracaena, peace lily, aloe vera, garden mums and spider plants, are just some specific varieties that not only can clean the air inside and outside your home, but have other helpful properties.
Also don’t forget that you are setting an example for the children, our present and future Earth dwellers. They are inheriting the mess we made, so let’s start cleaning that mess up now, yes even other people’s messes. Here’s an idea. Let’s take some of the money we are using to go to Mars and use it to save the planet we already live on. There is an old African proverb that says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Well, it may take a village to raise a child, but it takes humanity to save a planet. I guess I’ll just have to just get used to cardboard straws ... cringe.
Miracle-Hammons is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
