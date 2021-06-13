The recent cyberattack on JBS is yet another hurdle in the modern farming space. It is no doubt that consolidation in the packing industry makes this type of event more impactful and damaging.
Rightfully, producers and consumers are concerned about the long-term effects of this event on markets moving forward.
On June 1 meatpackers processed 22% fewer cattle than the week prior. By June 2 that number had improved to 15% and on June 3 all JBS plants were fully operational. Drovers Greg Henderson reported that JBS had to pay a ransom of $11 million to the cyber attackers in order to achieve full operational status and that ransom was paid in Bitcoin.
In mid-May, the August Feeder Cattle contract was in a bull market. There was resistance due to increasing grain prices, but the market was healthy overall. Shocks will always affect a market, and the recent JBS hacking incident is a stark reminder of these black swan events.
A look at technical indicators on recent charts detail a market that is not necessarily trading outside of the expected range. The Relative Strength Index sits near 50, which is right in the middle of the overbought/oversold indicator and does not show any signs of stress.
Technical indicators can break down during periods of high volatility because the trading range is so wide. In other words, they do not do a good job for a producer trying to make day-to-day decisions. Through this whole hacking event, markets did not test the lower limit or bound and recovered nicely. Trade is consolidating, and I look for a new direction to take hold in this market rather soon.
With summer meat demand taking hold, expect more firmness in the coming months. Grain volatility will remain a stressor and will fuel price swings throughout the summer. The current trading range appears to bracket $144.500/cwt. and $153.500/cwt. with a nearby support at $147.500/cwt. It is too early to tell how much the JBS event will affect markets, but for Oklahoma cow/calf producers, there are bigger management concerns to worry about.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
