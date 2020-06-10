Cratering of oil, gas stymies state economy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The cratering oil and gas industries continue to stymie the state’s economic recovery, officials said.
The state’s general revenue fund collections for the first 11 months of the budget year were $472.2 million less than the same period the in 2019, state budget officials said this week.
“May’s revenue collections shortfall was expected, as continual losses suffered by the oil and gas industry negatively impacted the state,” said Steve Harpe, director of the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Energy sector job losses, meanwhile, are mounting in the state.
In April, primary exploration and production employment was down 7.6%, and support jobs were down 6.1%, according to an analysis by Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.
“Job losses will continue in the months ahead as drilling budgets continue to be slashed, and producers shift into a production holding pattern,” the group said.
Oklahoma Energy Index shows oil and natural gas activity has dropped by 14.3%.
Energy activity in the state has dropped 44% from last year. That decline is accelerating into the deepest contraction in the last 20 years, the group said.
Oil prices, meanwhile, dropped into the negatives in May. New drilling is nearly nonexistent, officials said.
“We are in the midst of the storm,” said Brook Simmons, president of the alliance. “There are dark clouds, destruction and obstacles in our way. There is little optimism global energy demand will quickly rebound to resume the track of growth necessary to return Oklahoma’s energy sector to pre-coronavirus levels of activity immediately, but storms pass, and we will rebuild.”
David Deardeuff, a senior vice president at Insurica, a large insurance brokerage company, said 2020 has been a challenging year for all companies. COVID-19 has hit service businesses particularly hard, he said.
Besides being impacted by price wars, companies are struggling with how to connect with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are all eager to put the past 90 days behind us as we move forward toward our new normal,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.