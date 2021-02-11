Enid News & Eagle
Garfield County Democrat Party is making plans for precinct meetings and county, district and state conventions.
Garfield County precinct meetings will be 7 p.m. March 11. The Garfield County Democratic Party Convention will be 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. April 3. The 3rd Congressional District Convention will be 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. May 1, and the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention will happen at 10 a.m. June 11-12. In order to ensure everyone’s safety, all these events will be held primarily via Zoom; however, reasonable accommodations will be made to include all who want to participate via phone, email or text, and there will be assistance in navigating Zoom for those who are new to it.
“This is your opportunity to join our grassroots team and be a part of positive change in Garfield County, Oklahoma, and the USA,” said Nancy Presnall, chair of the Garfield County Democrat Party. “If you attend the precinct meetings, there is a very good chance that you can be elected to serve as a precinct officer. Those elected at the precinct level vote to elect county officers and delegates to the district and state conventions, and vote in development of the resolutions.”
Each precinct has three officers: precinct chair, vice chair and secretary. Precinct officers may register voters in their precinct, update contact information for registered Democrats in their neighborhood, help the county party with meetings and events, provide information to voters in their precinct and work with candidates to help their campaigns.
Democrats elect leaders from the precinct to the state level every two years. The party will be electing officers for every precinct, county, congressional district and for the Oklahoma Democratic Party. And at every level, Democrats will be making statements telling what we believe the party stands for and should be doing for the American people. These statements, or resolutions, are used to build the platform for the Oklahoma Democratic Party. Garfield County’s current resolutions can be viewed on the parties website, GarfieldCOuntyOKDemocrats.com.
The platform is the general blueprint for priorities and actions of candidates and public officials.
To contact party leaders, go to the Facebook pages Garfield County, Oklahoma, Democratic Party and Garfield County Democratic Women’s Club; the website at GarfieldCountyOK Democrats.com; or by emailing Nancy Presnall at nancy.presnall@outlook.com, or Dena Felton at denafelton@hotmail.com.
