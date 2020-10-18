County 4-H honors students for achievements

Garfield County 4-H members had another successful year and were honored at their annual reception.
The most coveted award is the Garfield County Hall of Fame Award. This year’s recipient was Bailey Hoeltzel, a senior at Kremlin-Hillsdale. He is a nine-year 4-H member and a member of Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. He has served on the county and district leadership team and is a state project winner in science and technology. He will receive a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Herbert and Conner family, the traveling trophy, and his picture will be on display at the Garfield County Extension office for the next two years.
The 2020 county officers were installed and are: Ethan Haggard, Kremlin-Hillsdale, president; Morgan Meyer, Oklahoma Bible Academy, vice president; Summer Prince, Garber, secretary; Bailey Hoeltzel, Kremlin-Hillsdale, reporter; Madison Nickels, Enid, recreation leader; and Hayden Deeds, Garber, executive.
Megann Johnson and Dusty Seiger, owners of Great Plains Insurance, received the Friend of 4-H award for their continued support at the county premium sale.
This year, three students completed their first-year record book. They were Hannah Simic, Garber; Gus McReynolds, Covington; and Railey Bagget, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale. They received T-shirts donated by P&K Equipment.
The Standard of Achievement Award is based on this past year’s work in 4-H. There are five levels, with each level signifying higher levels of participation. Those receiving the Green Clover award were Railey Baggett, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale; Gus McReynolds, Covington; Monte McReynolds, Covington; and Joe Sharp, Covington. Receiving the Bronze award was Hannah Simic, Garber. The Silver award went to Shelbi Prince and Conner Quintero, Garber, and Bailey Nickels, Enid. Summer Prince and Hayden Deeds, Garber, received the gold Award, and Morgan Meyer, OBA; Madison Nickels, Enid; and Ethan Haggard and Bailey Hoeltzel, Kremlin-Hillsdale, received the Double Gold award.
Garfield County is the only county in the state to still have a Rural Rotatory organization. They have sponsored the Rural Rotatory Leadership award since 1926. This year’s winner was Bailey Hoeltzel.
Five junior 4-H members received the Blue award. Selection was based on their record book and an interview. This year’s winners were Monte McReynolds, Shelbi Prince, Bailey Nickels, Conner Quintero and Joe Sharp. American Farmers and Ranchers sponsor the Outstanding Junior 4-H award and this year’s winner was Shelbi Prince. The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee sponsors the Outstanding First Year Member award and it went to Gus McReynolds. Farm Bureau sponsors the $500 Farm Bureau Senior 4-H Scholarship and it went to Morgan Meyer. The Danforth I Dare You award is a recognition of excellence of character and well-balanced development, and this year’s winners were Ethan Haggard and Madison Nickels.
Five senior 4-H members were chosen for the Blue award. They were Morgan Meyer, Madison Nickels, Ethan Haggard, Bailey Hoeltzel and Summer Prince.
Winning trips is something each 4-H’er looks forward to. Summer Prince and Madison Nickels were selected this year to attend Denver Western Roundup in January. Ethan Haggard and Morgan Meyer are this year’s recipients of the Citizenship Washington Focus trip. Bailey Hoeltzel and Ethan Haggard will be representing Garfield County at the Nation Congress trip to Atlanta next fall.
Summer Prince received the Citizenship award and a $150 check from Farm Credit of Enid. Madison Nickels received the Leadership award and a $150 check also sponsored by Farm Credit of Enid. Ethan Haggard received the Achievement award and a $150 check sponsored by the family of the late Lanora Donahoo, longtime 4-H supporter.
Two volunteers were honored. Missy Quintero won the Outstanding Volunteer for her work with the Garber 4-H Club, and 11-year volunteer Lara Meyer won the Lifetime Volunteer Award for her service as the OBA 4-H Club Leader.
