Howdy market watchers. The days are getting shorter and the temperatures cooler.
It is soon to be my favorite time of the year. Fall, football and winter wheat planting — what better combination could one ask for? We are hoping that the incoming cool front brings the promised rain along with it early next week. While weather forecasts seem to be increasingly far from accurate, it is time for September rains, and the southern plains are in desperate need of precipitation. The end of August proved its point with the heat taking much of the unseasonal moisture some areas were fortunate to receive in late July into early the next month.
However, the chance of above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures only lasts for a short time, with the 8-14 day outlook suggesting quite a difference from the 6-10 day.
As corn and milo harvest progresses north, it is prime time for speculation to intensify on estimated U.S. row crop yields as early yield data begins to trickle in. Private yield forecasts this past week continue to sharpen in anticipation of USDA’s next attempt on Tuesday to revise U.S. and global supply and demand estimates closer to the latest reality. As we have learned, often the hard way, there is little telling what the USDA will do. There seems to be fairly broad consensus that corn yields likely are to decline from USDA’s most recent expectation of 175.1 bpa. The lowest private estimate from a major recently is 171.51 bpa. This reflects the larger-than-expected 3% decline in good to excellent ratings this past week.
The same largely holds true for soybeans, but perhaps to a lesser extent as the USDA already was at 50.9 bpa in August. The lowest private estimate for soybean yields from this last week was 49.58 bpa. Soybean good to excellent ratings dropped 5% week-over-week. Even if the USDA adjusts yields lower, the question will be planted acres and demand, both of which could offset any per acre adjustments.
Average trade guesses are for total production of U.S. corn and soybeans to decline, leading to declines in 2023-24 ending stocks as well. Wheat ending stocks are seen as unchanged for this report. Global ending stocks for the coming marketing year also are seen to decline for corn, soybeans as well as wheat.
China soybean purchases from the U.S. were reported again this week, with total imports for the first eight months up nearly 18% from the same period last year. Imports for August were below July, but up 30.5% over the same period last year. Although we may not see the numbers show up at this time, I believe China is going to be a much larger importer of corn and wheat in the 12-18 months ahead. The U.S. needs those sales, but a strong U.S. dollar and tense geopolitical relations may direct much of that business to Russia, Australia and South America, weather depending.
As political and economic pressures mount, leaders get desperate to maintain hegemony. We are seeing this beginning to play out in China, Iran, North Korea, Argentina and of course Russia. With the U.S. presidential election now 14 months out and counting, we are likely to soon see the start of volatility return to the markets. In fact, it is probably time to consider buying the CBOE Volatility Index, aka the “VIX,” that is back near its lowest level of the year and past few years for that matter. In fact, option premium also has cheapened as market volatility has slowed. This makes buying calls in grains and puts in livestock relatively cheaper, while selling calls in grains and selling puts in livestock less advantageous unless close to the money.
Something shall soon give I believe and we will see this unique situation be gone.
As we approach winter wheat planting, there are many aspects to consider in crop insurance, risk management and protein premiums. Suppressed futures prices mean that quality premiums and competitive basis bids are critical to enhancing profitability.
Despite relentless attacks all week by the Russian advance on Ukrainian port cities and facilities, the wheat market has paid little attention. Romania’s announcement late week that Ukrainian grain can be exported through its ports increased prospects of Black Sea exports continuing. We’ve even seen production estimates increase for Ukraine’s wheat crop this week. Ultimately, I believe this will be wishful thinking as Russia will continue and likely intensify the deluge of its southern neighbor as the cold returns to the region.
There is limited to no financing and inputs available for proper production of winter crops. Limited labor and transportation infrastructure especially for export will make supplies difficult to maintain with quality. The U.S. dollar has been on fire over the last eight weeks. This makes U.S. commodity exports more expensive and overseas imports cheaper. Until we see a settling of the U.S. dollar, it is hard to think that the wheat market is going to have much upward trajectory.
With an extremely tight beef supply situation in the U.S. and a strong U.S. dollar, there is not much more incentive needed to increase beef imports into the U.S. The latest data released this week shows U.S. beef imports up nearly 20%. U.S. beef imports have stayed well above the five-year monthly average for every month of the year. There is no reason to suspect this trend will not change through the end of the year into the coming three years. The U.S. futures market continues to reflect this tightness. Feeder cattle contracts made a new high yet again this week, and fed cattle contracts made new highs in 2024 contracts that begin with February futures.
We are in a time when everyone who protected prices would rather not have and all are getting complacent thinking that nothing will break this market. Perhaps so, but be vigilant when buying stockers for the short-term. Profits can be locked in at these buying levels, but protection can be expensive. With lower volatility, we’ve seen the differential between put options and LRP (Livestock Risk Protection) narrow. Put options have more flexibility, but there are trade-offs.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
