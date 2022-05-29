Bagworms are beginning to pop up all over. So far, they have been observed mostly on juniper species, which seems to be one of their favorite plants, though they can be found on several other species such as arborvitae, spruce, bald cypress and pine.
They will even feed on deciduous plants like elm, willow, roses and oak. As they feed, they grow in size, becoming more destructive, more noticeable and more difficult to control. Starting out about the size of a pencil lead, tiny caterpillars start eating the foliage. As the caterpillar grows it spins a silken bag around its body, camouflaged with bits and pieces of the host foliage. By late summer the bag may be several inches long and become impossible to control.
Bagworms are a species of clear-winged moths. The adult male develops into the moth and the female are wingless, have no functional legs, eyes or antennae, are almost maggot-like in appearance and will never leave the bag. The bags are quite tiny right now and will continue to grow as the larvae add fragments of the host plant foliage while they feed. The larvae remain in the bag, moving the bag across the twig as they feed and grow.
Bagworm caterpillars are out and about, and this is the time to consider applying an insecticide (or pest control material). Remember, bagworm caterpillars likely are still “ballooning” so it will require more than one application to manage bagworm populations from now until mid- to late-July.
Since bagworm caterpillars are “small” they are more susceptible to the microbial insecticide, Bacillus thuringiensis spp. kurstaki or Btk (Dipel, Thuricide and Javelin). This is a soil-borne bacterium that must be consumed by the caterpillar in order to be effective. Bagworm caterpillars stop feeding within 24 to 48 hours and die in approximately three days. Another insecticide that may be used is Spinosad. This microbial insecticide is derived from an organism called Saccharopolyspora spinosa that is very effective against bagworm caterpillars. It is primarily a stomach poison with contact activity. Spinosad also will kill the later instars that are not affected by Btk.
Remember, the neonicotinoid-based insecticides such as imidacloprid (Merit), thiamethoxam (Meridian, and dinotefuran (Safari) are not effective against bagworm caterpillars. In fact, most of the neonicotinoid-based insecticides have minimal, if any, activity on caterpillars of any sort although some activity has been observed with clothianidin (Arena or Aloft). The pyrethroid-based insecticides, such as bifenthrin and lambda-cyhalothrin, also will provide control of bagworm caterpillars; however, this group of insecticides is very harmful to natural enemies, including parasitoids and predators that may attack or prey upon bagworm caterpillars.
Control after hatching is ideal since they are small and no measurable plant damage has occurred. Proper coverage is important for good control. The bagworms prefer to work toward the outside but may work their way into the interior branches of the plant. Apply a thorough covering of the spray mixture to soak the small developing bags for best results.
As the bags become larger control is more difficult. A mature bag will repel the chemicals making them useless. By the arrival of late summer and fall the only method of control is to hand pick and remove the developing bags.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
