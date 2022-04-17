Happy Easter market watchers. He is risen! This is one of my favorite times of the year to celebrate and reflect with family.
It was a shortened trading week with markets closed on Good Friday. However, it was an active week with more up in the grain markets. China bought U.S. corn for the second week in a row and exports were strong overall. Crude oil rebounded above $106.50 per barrel after retesting the March 16 low on Monday below $93.00 per barrel. That’s a $13.00 swing in four trading sessions and with a close above the 20-day moving average, I’m expecting more up in the coming week.
With the Biden administration’s announcement last week that the E15 ethanol blend will be permitted through the summer, higher fuel demand and prices will support the corn market. New crop December corn futures made new daily highs with each session this past week trading in a 25-50 cent range from low to high closing just shy of $7.36. That is a $1.00 per bushel move in 13 trading sessions, which serves as a reminder how quick this market can adjust to market sentiments.
Corn planting is underway in the U.S. with a steady 2% planted vs. last week while 4% was expected and 3% last year. Midwest corn planting will get started soon with an active weather season ahead. This alone will bring fresh volatility to the corn market if planting delays mount.
The wheat market continues to be a volatility leader in the grain complex. While U.S. conditions improved slightly this week to 32% Good-to-Excellent (G/E) versus a steady 30% expected from last week, missed rains and high winds have only served to dry down the crop further. At this point, yield is being lost that cannot be recovered. There are rain chances in the week ahead, but probability of a needed soaker is limited.
In four trading sessions, new crop July KC wheat traded a near 80-cent range to close the week at $11.57¼ after a profit taking Thursday that took back 20 cents, but not before making a new daily high at $11.90½. The most recent high on March 7 was $12.59 and if we push and close back above $12.00, we could make a new high in short order.
Option positions on May wheat and corn futures expire next Friday, April 22. In-the-money put and call options will exercise to futures contracts if not exited before session close on Friday. Margin requirements have increased with higher prices and volatility. Initial margin requirements for spec accounts on May KC wheat are now $4,730, while May corn is $2,915. This means if options positions are exercised, these funds will need to be in your account per contract to “hold” the futures positions come Monday.
U.S. exports of wheat were at the top end of expectations this past week, although they have been relatively week year-to-date. A strong U.S. dollar that pushed above the 100-parity mark this week, not seen since the spring 2020 COVID crisis, only serves to make U.S. origin commodities more expensive to the export market. However, with the U.S. being a large importer of consumer-based products, it also puts downward pressure on inflation that continues to make records. Headline CPI for March released this week jumped one-tenth higher than expectations to 8.5%, the biggest annual gain since December 1981. Despite a hot labor market and pay increases, real worker earnings still fell by another 0.8% pressured by higher cost of living expenses.
The Producer Price Index, PPI, also known as wholesale supplier inflation, increased 11.2% compared to last year and 1.4% from February, having set fresh records going back to 2010. Goods rose by 2.3% monthly while services gained 0.9%. These red hot economic numbers continue to pressure the Biden administration into action. Despite the pressure that high energy prices are playing in consumer price increases, President Biden continues to resist utilizing the closest thing we have to a silver bullet: the U.S. energy sector.
Mr. Biden’s approval ratings, not to mention the U.S. consumer and economy, could use a good dose of “drill baby, drill.” The U.S. oil and natural gas industry just needs some confidence stoking to activate financing, in particular, to increase U.S. energy production to support our economy and apply downward pressure to prices at the pump. We will see in the upcoming congressional elections how much the U.S. voter agrees that this is an issue of immediate concern and even national security.
Heating oil futures, that are a proxy for diesel prices, rose 70 cents per gallon in this week’s four trading sessions. Slowing this escalation in prices will be important for stability in the all-important U.S. farming and transportation sectors that directly impact consumer prices for food. If you would like to protect your diesel prices, give me a call as there is an effective strategy to do so with call options.
The cattle market managed to find some life this week despite higher feed grains. After feeder cattle futures sold off to a new recent low on Monday morning, May contracts closed positive on the day with upside follow through Tuesday’s session. Wednesday’s shooting star action filled the upper gap creating a new gap below that was filled on Thursday’s weakness. We will need to see a close above $164 on May feeders to see further upside. Should that take place and you’re selling stockers here, I would advise buying call options. Higher feed grains have supported fat cattle contracts.
October live cattle futures pushed above and held the 50-day moving average this week and made a new high above the end of March highs. While boxed beef prices are limited by consumer willingness to purchase as prices increase that would see packers back off on fat cattle cash prices, higher corn should continue to support fat cattle futures as will exports. USDA’s next monthly cattle-on-feed report is next Friday at 2 p.m.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
