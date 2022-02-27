“There will never be any more of it,” is a sentiment long touted by farmers and land lovers alike who see ground as one of few “sure thing” investments.
For AcreTrader founder and CEO Carter Malloy, finding a business model to benefit farmland investors and farmers equally represented a challenge he couldn’t resist overcoming.
“My dad is a farmer and I had been buying and selling some land with him,” Malloy said.
“I guess beyond that, I’ve just always had an obsession with land.”
The Southeast Arkansas-raised and Northwest Arkansas-based businessman turned his quest for fair land investing into a full scale business in 2018.
By 2021, AcreTrader raised more than $40 million from investors and owned farm properties in over 15 states and multiple countries.
“The genesis of the business was stepping back and saying, ‘Hey, can we discover a formula that works here, in a way that would be a win-win for both farmers and investors?’” Malloy said.
“That’s how we arrived at the business model we have today.”
Malloy said AcreTrader’s business model is straightforward with an emphasis on visibility, transparency and access to liquidity within the market for their investors.
Essentially, AcreTrader purchases farm land parcels worth approximately $1 million or more and rents the ground to tenants. AcreTrader investors will purchase shares in the farm ground looking for a return on their investment.
While the scale of AcreTrader’s investments and its commitment to technology and sustainability has made it big news in the financial world, the company’s typical investors are set apart from the stock broker crowd.
“A ton of our investors are actually farmers themselves, but we also have many who may be the next generation that may not live on the farm anymore but still want to have access,” Malloy said. “That drives a lot of interest.”
Additionally, AcreTrader investors are looking for a more connected investing experience than purchasing on the exchange.
“Then, there’s also the human interest part of it,” Malloy said.
“And then, people who want to leave the crazy volatility of the stock market and make an investment in rural America instead.”
The company’s unique approach to allowing investors to select the type of farm they want to buy into — from stationary crops like fruits and nuts to traditional row crop operations — and incorporating farming practice updates, makes for an engaging experience.
“The fun part about investing with AcreTrader is that with just a few clicks you can be done,” Malloy said. “We take care of property taxes, insurance, leases and payments on behalf of the investor.”
Additionally, investors can receive updates on farming practices and progress twice a year, to help them feel more engaged with the properties they invest in. Beyond investing and land ownership, farmers are at the core of everything AcreTrader does.
“There are two sides of our marketplace — the land and farm side and the investor side,” Malloy said. “On the land side, we typically partner directly with the farmer.”
Developing relationships with farmers is one of the key aspects to AcreTrader’s success as a company. Malloy said typically producers contact them with a property in mind and the company makes the financial transaction happen before leasing the property back to the farmer.
Three key aspects define farmer interactions with AcreTrader. The first is the effort and intention to work with tenants in a way that enables better, more profitable production.
The second is specific to sustainability impacts and empowering farms to make changes to sustainability efforts that might not have been open or economically available to them in previous circumstances.
The third is enrolling in Leading Harvest, a sustainability standard that is a proponent of measurable, common-sense efforts to decrease environmental impacts.
“We try to have some baseline, measurable standard of sustainability without green washing or spending money on sustainability efforts that don’t necessarily make sense,” Malloy said.
Above all, Malloy said AcreTrader is dedicated to being a positive landlord for its farmer partners.
“We have good tenants and we want to be a good landlord,” Malloy said. “We want to have a true partnership with our farmers, not be one of those large investors buying up land and then squeezing all they can out of the tenant.”
As the company continues to grow, Malloy said they continue to find innovative ways to engage closely with the rural communities they impact.
“We grew over five times last year and we’ve started strong this year, probably with over three times growth,” Malloy said.
“We’ve got a large team of folks at AcreTrader, over 70 employees, but we also work directly with local managers and business people who can help us navigate those local idiosyncrasies.”
By handing down access to global-scale advances in technologies and tools, AcreTrader hopes to continue to increase their tenant’s access to research and information.
“We have a pretty intense mapping and geospatial analytics tool that’s in development coming out later this year,” Malloy said.
“It’s an internal tool that’s unlike anything else on the market and we want to use it to help empower our farmers and landowners out there with more information.”
With bright things on the horizon, Malloy said AcreTrader will continue to focus on the founding principles that have allowed the company to grow over the past several years.
“Our core goal is to help people buy and sell land smarter to advance data, knowledge and expertise,” Malloy said. “Our mission as a company is really to help people, and if we can accomplish that day by day while continuing to grow, we’re really excited about that.”
Rapp writes for Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
