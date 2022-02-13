Howdy market watchers. What a difference a week makes. After near blizzard-like conditions and freezing temps, this past week nearly felt like spring had sprung.
Highs in the upper-60s return next week before precipitation and highs near freezing return on Thursday. While much of the weather talk has called for rain, the potential remains for sleet or snow alternatives. NOAA’s 8-14 day forecast is showing probabilities above normal for the Southern Plains wheat belt up through the Eastern corn belt.
Despite the sizable winter storm that covered much of the U.S. in early February, limited moisture actually resulted. Dry conditions continue to support grains ahead of U.S. plantings and continued reductions in South America’s row crops. China’s continued buying of U.S. soybeans has only added to an anxious market that together helped drive soybean futures up $2.40 per bushel from lows to highs in just two weeks. The biggest news came on Thursday, a day after USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports, when Brazil’s CONAB sharply lowered soybean crop estimates to 125.5 million metric tons from 140.5 million metric tons, which was significantly below USDA’s 134.0 MMT a day prior. This decline in production also has reduced exportable supplies to 80.2 MMT versus USDA’s estimates at 84.5 MMT and well below last year’s 88.5 MMT. November new crop futures finished the week at $14.44.
Brazil’s corn production, on the other hand, is forecast to be significantly larger at 112.3 MMT versus 87.1 MMT last year. The USDA has even greater expectations for Brazil’s corn crop at 114.0 MMT. With these adjustments lower for both corn and soybeans, I would expect coming USDA monthly estimates to also reduce the size of these crops.
China’s recent buying spree of U.S. beans could suggest expectations of same and tighter supplies going forward. Purchase commitments by China for U.S. agriculture products made under the previous administration may be seen to also drive such purchases, but I firmly believe those commitments are only met when the need or the market opportunity favors China doing so. December new crop corn futures traded to a multi-year high of $5.98½ on Thursday and closed the week at $5.94¾.
Crude oil futures surged this week to levels not seen since the fall of 2014 closing the week at $93.10. The $100 level seems well in the cards as is the possibility of $120. These lofty energy levels should support ethanol that will in turn drive demand for corn. Natural gas prices plummeted 30% in six trading sessions as cold weather subsided. A gap remains above the current market level to be filled at $4.487. The market closed Friday above the 50-day moving average, and I believe we will see the chart resume upside in the coming weeks.
The intensifying conflict along the Russia-Ukraine border should bring volatility to energy as well as grain markets. Chatter of Russia instructing its military to heighten alert late in the ag session on Friday saw crude, natural gas and grains push higher into the close. The Beijing Olympics conclude on Feb. 20, and if anything is to happen it will likely be just after the closing ceremonies so as not to capture China’s global stage amid plenty of geopolitical controversy.
Wheat moved higher this week with Russia conducting demonstrations in the Black Sea, although no grain shipments have yet been effected. France reduced new crop soft wheat area by 500,000 acres due to increases in winter rapeseed. However, this reduction from a major exporter could become increasingly important based on conditions in other major exporters including and especially the Black Sea region. July new crop KC wheat finished the week higher at $8.04¾ after elevated volatility. The wheat market staged an impressive rebound this week generally and in Friday’s session in particular. In fact, July KC put in an outside day, higher high and lower low, with a 38-cent trading range on Friday alone. The fact that this recent rebound was a higher low on Feb. 3 versus Jan 14 suggest that this market could attempt to reverse the bear channel we’ve been trading since Thanksgiving. Confirmation of that would need to see July KC wheat trade above the Jan. 25 high of $8.46¼. Note that March grain options expire on Feb. 18.
If you’re looking for a crop with solid pricing, but no market risk, consider sesame through Enterprise Grain. This crop requires less inputs, is drought tolerant and has a taproot that can benefit the following crop. Delivery points in Kremlin and Kingfisher cover much of the state in terms of proximity, and if you have a location that would like to be a delivery point, contact Enterprise Grain to discuss opportunities. The deadline to add sesame to your crop insurance policy is March 15, so if you’re considering this as a cropping option, be sure to add it now in case conditions are not ideal for corn or soybeans. Sesame is planted between May 15 and early July, so there is a large window for planting.
Thursday’s monthly inflationary number for January at 7.5% was the highest since February 1982 and above Wall Street expectations. Weekly jobless claims came in at 223,000 below the 230,000 expected suggesting the labor continues to remain tight. Equities sold off after the higher inflation number as concerns that the Fed may tighten rates more in March than previously expected adjusted the outlook. I believe we are all beginning to see inflationary pressures in day-to-day services as businesses of all sizes are beginning to feel the pinch. The Canadian truck driver protest over vaccine mandates is exacerbating already disrupted supply chains and is likely to spread into the U.S. and end up in Washington, D.C., around the State of the Union address on March 1. Although headline inflation may be tamed by increasing interest rates, the supply chain issues likely are to prolong.
The cattle market pushed to new recent highs before selling off into the weekend. The strength of the livestock sector has been impressive in a short period of time and earlier than I expected, but I believe we are due for a correction before ultimately moving higher. With higher prices and dry conditions persisting, I expect to see large auctions in the coming weeks from cattle coming off wheat pasture. April fats reached $148.70. Higher grain prices and inflationary pressures on equities are likely to put downward pressure on this market in the near term.
