Wheat is off to the races, albeit at a snail’s pace.
The last USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service’s Oklahoma Crop Progress and Condition report for the month of November reported that 95% of the wheat has emerged. This is on par with the five-year average of 94%. The same report rated the crop at only 31% as good or excellent, which did improve from the beginning of November of 14%. While there isn’t much of fall wheat pasture this year, there still is an opportunity to make a decent grain crop.
October and November sown wheat has had a hard time getting up and going. October sown wheat likely stayed in the ground until the rain a week before Halloween. This was a saving rain, but it also dropped soil temperatures. The first half of November also brought colder than average air temperatures. The combination of cold rains and air temperatures dropped soil temperatures down into the mid-40s. Ideally, wheat needs at least a soil temperature of 54 degrees to germinate.
Delayed emergence from drought and now cold soil temperatures can have an impact on potential grain yields. Wheat only needs at least four or five leaves and one to two tillers prior to dormancy. In the fields I’ve been in most wheat plants are setting a second tiller. Hopefully, more leaves and secondary roots will develop before dormancy truly sets in. Instead of making plans for heavy topdress nitrogen applications this winter or even early spring, it might be wise to wait latter into the spring to better estimate grain yield potential.
As far as how late can wheat be topdressed with nitrogen, field research conducted by OSU the past four seasons has shown it might be later than your think. These grain-only trials have proven that topdress applications made 80-100 growing degree days after planting, typically early to mid-March, overwhelmingly yielded the same as early- and late-winter applications. Wheat quality, particularly grain protein, seemed to increase with later nitrogen applications as well.
This doesn’t mean to wait till the last minute to topdress, but this supports extending the window to apply nitrogen. Applying later in the season can increase nitrogen use efficiency. As the crop progresses, a better estimation of grain yield can be more accurately determined and topdress rates can be altered accordingly. If covering large acreage, wheat producers should initiate topdress applications sooner to allow enough time to get the job done especially if weather delays application.
Topdressing tank-mixed with an herbicide can be an economical option. Since the sprayer will be using a broadcast nozzle, such as a flat fan, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) rates should be limited to 10 to 20 gallons per acre depending on conditions. Applications should be avoided when air temperatures rise above 70 degrees and relative humidity is low. Applications should be made prior to jointing stage, which will limit yield loss by allowing more recovery time if crop injury occurs.
Disease management has shown to have good yield savings over the years. If applied timely, most commercially available fungicides have had good yield protection in OSU field trials. If only one application is budgeted, it is best to apply late and protect the flag leaf. Long-term Oklahoma State University data typically average about 10 to 20% higher yield compared to no fungicide.
Weeds have had the same issues as the wheat, but they are finally emerging and showing a presence in some fields. Since some didn’t receive rains prior to sowing wheat, terminating a first-flush of weeds wasn’t an option this year. The late emergence of weeds and wheat also means fewer farmers applied herbicides this fall. Timely spring herbicide applications and potentially harvest-aids in thinner stands could be expected.
Timely field scouting is the only way to determine if a pest is present and if an application of an herbicide, insecticide or fungicide is warranted. The only way for one of these pesticides to protect yield and have a positive return on investment would be knowing what pests are present and knowing how much yield potential can be saved if applied correctly.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
