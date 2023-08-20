By Rick Nelson
I have to say the blessing of moisture can create challenges as well. I want to share a recent beef cattle production dilemma.
A fall calving cowherd grazes a farm with an abundance of crabgrass and water. In fact, so much water that property access deterred weaning from a normal June 1 until July 10. Calves normally are hauled out one day and the cows are taken to the veterinarian the following day for pregnancy check, revaccination and parasite control.
As this season goes there was a 2-inch rain that night postponing the cowherd processing. Six weeks later the cows were again penned and hauled to the veterinarian for the rained delayed appointment.
This cow-calf enterprise is managed for a 50-day breeding season being exposed to one mature bull natural service from Dec. 10 through Feb. 1, thus, making the calving season mid-September through early November. These details are needed to offer clarity. When the cows arrived at the consulting veterinary clinic the hustle and bustle commenced.
The first two cows checked open, causing some instant anxiety, but the following two were called 6 months bred providing a great deal of relief. But that feeling was short lived as the balance of the cow herd was open.
The discussion between the producer and veterinarian migrated to what happened to influence conception. The logical answer is to cast doubt on the bull.
As the story goes, the mature bull had been to the veterinarian two weeks prior to being turned out and had favorably passed a breeding soundness exam. This being the case, the bull gets a free pass, and the conversation turns to the producer and his management. A prickly conversation but necessary.
As we all recall 2022 was drought plagued. Cows were not in ideal condition at breeding. The producer assigned a body condition score of 4 to a 5 remembering these are cows 3 to 10 years old.
The situation was moving toward the thought that the cows may not have been in adequate body condition to conceive in the time-limited breeding season. The conversation continued with a rather despondent producer not liking this answer.
So, being a quite knowledgeable veterinarian, he offered the possibility of a vitamin A deficiency. This conversation struck a chord with the producer as the cows were grazing weeping lovegrass that was less quantity and quality than normal.
With this plausible answer the two bred cows are returned to their pasture. The open cows were sent to market as they are in excellent body condition made them an ideal commodity.
As this story goes, the following day the producer had arranged for the veterinarian to pregnancy check his 2-year-old heifers. The morning saw the heifers come in for feed without hesitation, thus allowing more precious time. When at the barn to hook up the trailer, a quick glance showed the bull in question was in the corral at the water tank.
Quietly and with great stealth, maneuvering around the corral, the gate was closed, and the bull was captured. Upon transporting the first load of heifers to the veterinary clinic a request was made to conduct a breeding soundness exam on the bull. Since he was penned, and little time delay would be experienced,it was agreed to bring him on the second load of heifers.
The results of the heifers’ pregnancy check was a relief, resulted in 80% pregnant in a 60-day breeding season period. The bull bellered and begrudgingly entered the squeeze chute for his turn. The BSE yielded startling results. He indeed was at fault for the open fall calving cows.
Apparently after servicing the two cows that were bred, he injured himself making it impossible to breed the remaining herd mates. So, he joined the open cows at the livestock market. The sale proceeds of the cows and bull, while substantial, will not be sufficient to replace with bred cows, leading yet to next saga for this beef producer.
