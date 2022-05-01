Howdy market watchers. It’s been a wild weather ending to the month of April. At least we’re starting to see what is hopefully the beginning of the end of the drought.
It was indeed one for the weather record books and should come as little to no surprise that it was one of the windiest Aprils in 50 years. Hot, dry winds have only hastened the drought’s impact on maturing winter wheat. It also was one of the driest Aprils in Kansas history since 1895, while it was the wettest for the Dakotas since that time.
This week’s winter wheat ratings showed increasing stress with good-to-excellent conditions dropping to 27%, 3% below the prior week and average trade expectations. Overall, poor-very poor conditions are up to 39%, with Texas leading the way at 78% followed by Oklahoma at 48% and Colorado at 47%. These are the lowest April ratings since 1996.
Improving rain chances through the end of next week weighed on the wheat market this week. Month-end profit taking also was active across markets as equities had one of the worst weeks since the summer of 2020. China’s strict COVID lockdown of Beijing following week three in Shanghai brought significant concern to the global growth outlook. Forecasters already have started to reduce expectations as inflation continues largely unchecked, rates are rising, the battle wages on in Ukraine and lockdowns in China are further slowing supply chain shipments and consumer spending there.
Next week’s market mover likely will be results of the FOMC meeting starting Tuesday with comments from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday. Corporate earnings results also will continue to influence Wall Street trading. U.S. dollar strength, now at multi-year highs, serves as a headwind for U.S. commodity exports, although it does mask some inflationary pressures. Such strength makes U.S. goods more expensive to overseas buyers relative to other origins. U.S. grain exports have been lackluster and are needed to support these price levels should weather become more favorable. China did make a large U.S. corn purchase this week that likely stems from concern over the Ukraine corn crop and South American dryness. Ukraine corn plantings are said to be reduced by 50%. However, this will be difficult to confirm as will growing conditions in the months ahead as the flow of needed inputs are uncertain.
With Russia being an important fertilizer supplier to the world market, this uncertainty of critical crop inputs extends well beyond Europe. July and August are the key months for fertilizer imports into South America and availability and/or trade restrictions from Russian suppliers could jeopardize crop prospects there not to mention at elevated prices. So, while 2022 already has proven to be a challenging year, the 2023 crop year likely is to be even trickier.
If you have not protected your output prices before, it is time to understand your options and get a strategy in place. Higher input costs make it even more critical to achieve high prices in marketing grain and livestock in addition to yield. With active weather patterns across the critical I-states at planting, talk already has started about the scale of Prevent Plant acres. There is typically anywhere from 1.0-5.0 million acres of PP corn. However, 2019 PP acres reached 7.7 million and 2020 acres surged to 15.8 million. Such levels this year would add another dynamic to an already near perfect storm to push corn prices higher.
Cattle feeders with feed cost exposure also should take note as a further escalation in corn will squeeze margins further.
New highs were put in the corn market in Friday’s session. December new crop corn finished the month at $7.51 ¼. The soybean market stayed fairly well supported this week with Indonesia’s Chief Economic Minister announcing bans on the export of refined and crude palm oil on Wednesday. There is talk this restriction may only last for a couple weeks, but watch this for directional trade in the soybean complex. For now, the $15.40 level on November new crop beans looks to be resistance. The contract closed the week just below $15.15.
The wheat market action was somewhat disappointing this week, especially Friday’s close at $11.05¾ in KC wheat below the 20-day moving average. While the day started with the early April gap being filled down at the $11.12¾ strike, month-end selling and precipitation forecasts took it down further. There is another gap down at the $10.46 level, but the market also would have to break through the 50-day moving average at $10.80 to do so. That is hard to think of in the current environment, but such volatility is becoming somewhat normal in this market. Argentina and Australia wheat exports were lowered this week, down 8 million tons in total. Conditions ratings of U.S. winter wheat released Monday at 3 p.m. as well as weekend rainfall totals across the Plains, which probably will not be fully factored into these ratings, will determine near-term movement for wheat. The return of hot, dry weather as well as numbers emerging of acres adjusted out for crop insurance could be the catalyst to reverse the downtrend.
One observation is that despite the selloff this week, it was on very low volume and so this trend lacks conviction.
The cattle market also was under significant price pressure this week, especially into the close on Friday. Thursday was an inside day on feeder cattle followed by a move lower on Friday. This technical action typically indicates follow-through in that direction and so we could see more selling come Monday. April feeders came off the board Thursday just below $156.00, leaving May as the front month that closed the week at $156.35. Live cattle futures, while weaker, finished the week at or near support levels. Big gaps remain above from Monday’s selloff after reaction to Cattle-on-Feed the prior Friday. Cash trade was however supportive with several trades at $146.00 in Nebraska.
I will increasingly be talking about what I call the cattle gap in the weeks and months ahead. This is the point at which market demand outpaces supply due to the continued liquidation of animal numbers due to drought. To shed further light on this gap, the USDA this week reported that feeder cattle and calf supplies outside of feedlots is down 834,000 head versus a year ago. At present, the market is working to stay current given higher placements, but we should see this situation tighten up later in the year.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
