Howdy market watchers. Time marches on. Kids are back in school and temperatures are reheating just as a reminder that summer is not yet over.
The weather has been somewhat unseasonal in recent months, although the heat and dryness of a typical August are here and ahead. Local forecasts show highs around 100 degrees for the next 10 days. While that will aid hay swathing and baling, catch-up field work and the beginning of corn picking, it is less than ideal for soybeans and, to an extent, milo, that still are in middle stages of maturity.
U.S. crop conditions came in better than expected this past week, led by soybeans that improved 5% week-on-week and 4% better than expected and ahead of this time last year. In fact, overall conditions are now the best since mid-June and the second best of the last five years. Corn conditions similarly jumped ahead of last week, last year and 1% better than expected. These are the best overall conditions since mid-June.
The highly anticipated Pro-Farmer annual crop tour begins on Monday and will capture the attention of the markets. Rather than farmer surveys conducted by the USDA, this is really the first in-field inspection of the crop season. As usual, conditions in the eastern corn belt are better than the west, but I’m expecting we will see a lot of variability throughout the Midwest this year.
Despite the strong U.S. dollar, U.S. soybean export sales have been strong in recent weeks and helped bean futures break above the 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages on Friday. There is a chart gap at $13.79 from July 28 that I suspect will be filled this next week. November new crop soybeans closed the week at $13.53¼. A chart gap also exists on December corn futures from the same day at $5.25½ versus Friday’s close at $4.93.
The U.S. dollar trade was choppy this week, but managed to continue marching higher through Friday’s high at 103.575, the highest level since June 8. Emerging concerns about the strength of the Chinese economy and real estate sector that peaked with Thursday’s Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing by the country’s largest property developer by revenue, Country Garden, could become major cause for concern for the global market footing. This will certainly be a topic of discussion at next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium hosted exclusively by the 10th District Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, titled “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy.”
Disruptions to China’s large real estate sector could slow that economy and help export deflation that helps slow the global inflationary pressures. More talk of potential downgrades of U.S. and global banks by the rating agency Fitch also have gained attention after U.S. debt was downgraded in early August. Depending on how this latest China real estate issue evolves, as well as U.S. inflation data and the hawkishness of the Fed’s tone, will largely impact the continued strength or weakening of the U.S. dollar and, in turn, the recovery of commodity markets, including grains, metals and energy.
After an absolutely brutal 20 days of trading for bulls, the wheat market finally came up for air on Friday. Since July 25, the Chicago and Kansas City wheat contracts lost nearly $2 per bushel, representing 25% and 20% of their value, respectively. With continued cross border shelling and drone attacks on grain and port infrastructure in Odesa, along the Danube River and even in Russia as well as on ships themselves, it is unbelievable that most all of the war premium has been taken out of the wheat market. What possibly could have changed from late July until now that could make the value of wheat worth that much less?
I suspect the algorithms would say that a stronger U.S. dollar after wheat markets made new recent highs and trading so far above the 200-day moving average. With Thursday’s fresh new lows in Chicago and Kansas City wheat just below the previous late May and early May lows, respectively, I believe these algorithms have turned yet again, but to the long side. Strong closes for both contracts just 2 cents off session highs is encouraging for an additional move higher. Let’s hope that’s the case and this is not just a dead cat bounce followed by continued selling.
September grain options expire on Friday, Aug. 25. Looking at key moving averages of which we’re all now well below are at $6.66 for the 50- and 100-day moving averages for front-month September Chicago wheat and $8.15 area for September KC wheat. With this week’s Commitment of Traders Report showing the managed money net short in Chicago wheat getting shorter and KC wheat near even, we could see a short covering rally with the right mix of news. India’s announcements this week about importing wheat for the first time since 2016 is a potential lasting catalyst. While Russia looks to be the supplier, already tight global supplies and seven-month highs for India’s domestic wheat prices suggest there is more to come. Torrential rains in China at wheat harvest and significant flooding in recent weeks impacting corn and soybean crops could result in China becoming a much larger importer in the year ahead. I believe some of the recent soybean purchases are foreshadowing expected shortfalls.
Despite weakness in the grain markets this week, there also was downward pressure on cattle until Friday, which was the report day for the USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed updates. It often seems the market trades in the direction of the report bias on the day of its release at 2 p.m., after the close. That was the case this month with a bullish bias to this month’s report. Aug. 1 cattle-on-feed were lower than expected at 97.7% versus 98.4% expected. July placements were perhaps the most bullish at 91.7% versus 94.5%. July marketings were largely as expected at 94.7% versus 94.8% expected. There was light fed cattle trade this week with packers continuing to try and back off until margins can get back in the black. As of the time of this Friday writing, only some trade was noted at $185 in central Nebraska. Feeder cattle contracts on Friday traded down to their 50-day moving averages and bottom Bollinger Band before bouncing higher near to the 20-day moving average.
We will have to see if Friday’s bullish leaning report after the clo se is strong enough to propel further upside on Monday, which also will depend on grain movements on Sunday evening into Monday. I am more bullish on wheat than corn, with corn largely made for the most part and heat and dryness ahead helping harvest progress.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.