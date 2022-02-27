What is the definition of an ideal replacement heifer? As one might expect, the definition could vary depending on production practices, environment or available resources.
In my mind, the most common definition of an ideal replacement heifer is one that was born early, breeds early and therefore has an early-born calf. In a recent webinar hosted by OSU Beef Extension, Dr. Dave Lalman said “Early, consistent calving is one of the drivers of profitability in cow calf operations”. Research has shown consistently that first-calf heifers who are “early-breeders” have increased longevity and improved lifetime productivity over their later-breeding counterparts. Many sources have reported that the break-even cost of heifer development can be paid by that heifer producing six consecutive calves. Recent research also reported that missing one calf in that time-period bumps break-even cost to the production of nine calves. What an investment.
So how can we improve heifer pregnancy success and fertility on our operations? We can start making impactful strides by using genetic tools. Since fertility is a lowly heritable trait, we can’t solely rely on the genetics of our cows to make this adjustment. More progress can be made with bulls due to the number of calves they sire in your herd each year verses cows who only produce one calf per year. Select herd sires or bulls that have above breed average expected progeny differences (EPD’s) for heifer pregnancy and stayability. Producers using artificial insemination (AI) or natural service can use this method.
Additional improvements can be made by restricting and defining breeding seasons and culling females when they are open. Heifers that are retained should only be those that a born early and breed early. Producers can also continue to improve herd fertility by retaining heifers from older highly productive cows. Older cows have “proven” themselves in your environment; withstanding any health issues and continuing to produce with the nutrition provided. Change will not happen overnight (or even within one year), but by focusing and holding firm to these guidelines, herd fertility will naturally increase.
Beyond selection lies development of heifers to the specification defined by your operational goals. Guidelines recommend developing heifers to be 55-65% of their mature weight by the first day of breeding season. Yes, this is a large range in weight and many factors justify which “camp” you are in (55%, 60% or 65%). As you would expect, developing heifers to 55% of their mature weight incurs less input costs, especially those associated with nutrition. However, producers should expect to retain more head due to the reduced number of heifers that become pregnant in this system. Developing heifers to 65% of mature weight will incur more costs but many more of these heifers will be expected to become pregnant solely due to heavier weight at the start of breeding. A great deal of research has been done on this topic and there really is no right or wrong method. Producers should be realistic and apply the method that best matches their financial circumstances, production methods, and available resources.
Nutrition will account a large portion of the development cost despite which method is selected. Seek out nutritional assistance from your county extension educator, area specialist or nutrition consultant to ensure moderating nutritional costs associated with development.
Are you interested in learning more about heifer development? Check out Lalman’s Thursday Ranchers Thursday Lunchtime presentation at beefextension.okstate.edu and click Preparing for Extended Drought under archived webinars. OSU county extension educators also are on hand for questions as you prepare for breeding season this spring.
