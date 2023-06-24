By Josh Bushong
As wheat farmers are finishing up harvest, some are starting to plant soybeans as a double-crop as soon as possible while soil moisture still is adequate.
One of the first questions these farmers should ask themselves is what herbicides have been applied in these fields. Common wheat herbicides can persist in the soil anywhere from zero days to even 36 months depending on products used. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service has a new factsheet “Wheat Herbicide Rotation Restrictions to Soybean in Oklahoma, PSS-2798” that provides details to many of these common herbicides.
Starting soybeans off weed free always is ideal. Even if a harvest aid was applied to get the wheat crop off, additional herbicide applications may be needed to clean up weeds that were hard to get below the wheat canopy or even large, rank weeds like crabgrass, pigweeds and marestail.
When applying herbicides during high temperatures weed control can be reduced. Systemic herbicides, such as glyphosate and grass products like clethodim, need actively growing plants for them to work. As temperatures go above 85 degrees, the plants begin to slow or stop metabolic processes that move herbicides through the plant. Avoiding applications during the heat of the day is recommended.
Certain herbicide programs may seem expensive, but still can be economical if yields are protected. From soybean emergence to the V3 growth stage (third trifoliate) is the most critical period to limit weed competition to protect yield potential.
In addition to the herbicide traits that allow the post-emergence applications of glyphosate, glufosinate or dicamba there are still other options to consider. ALS herbicides (such as Classic, FirstRate and Pursuit) have good activity on many broadleaf weeds but can be weak on pigweeds and waterhemp. PPO herbicides (such as Cadet, Cobra, Reflex, Resource and UltraBlazer) have activity on many problem broadleaf weeds and also have been a good option if some weeds are suspect of ALS resistance. Assure II, Fusilade DX, Poast and Select are some good options if grass control is needed.
As mentioned earlier, high temperatures at the time of application can reduce weed control but it can also result in more crop response. Contact products such as Cobra, Liberty or Reflex can cause crop injury when applied during hot and humid conditions. Also be aware that group 4 herbicides such as 2,4-D and dicamba become more volatile as temperatures rise.
Only relying on post-emerge (“over-the-top” or “in-season”) herbicide products limits options and will tend to lead to herbicide resistance sooner. Options are limited especially if applications are delayed due to weather events or breakdowns as weeds become rank and less controllable. A more robust management plan includes pre-emerge products with residual activity. This may not be as cheap as some of the post-emerge products but will provide more modes of actions, act as a safety net in case of delayed post applications, and ultimately should provide much less weed competition early on in the season.
Pre-emerge products can be applied pre-plant, prior to crop emergence, and some can be tank mixed with early post-emerge products. Pre-emerge products need to be applied to the soil before germination of the weeds. In no-till production, some products can remain in the previous crop residue and control can be reduced. Some products need to be incorporated into the soil with rain or irrigation to become active. Pre-emerge and some post-emerge products can provide residual soil activity.
Late planted soybeans will often benefit from narrower row spacing. In addition to increasing yield potential, narrower rows also will have a better potential to canopy sooner to prevent weed emergence.
To find out more information, contact your local OSU County Extension Office to visit with your ag extension educator and review the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service factsheet PSS-2794, “Meshing Soybean Weed Management with Agronomic Practices in Oklahoma” and PSS-2195, “What if Engenia FeXapan or Xtendimax are Not an Option for Soybean Weed Control?”
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.