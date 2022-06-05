Howdy market watchers. June is here with May-like weather. In fact, the forecast shows we do not get back to the 90s in the Southern Plains until next Sunday.
This would have been my dad’s 75th birthday. Always a busy time getting ready for harvest. Miss him dearly.
While the milder heat this time of year is more tolerable, it is not helping the winter wheat harvest progress. Only one-fourth of the Texas crop is harvested and only 14% of Oklahoma.
I’ve seen only a handful of combines, with custom cutters still further south from the delays. It also is a year when the number of custom harvesting crews from northern states already is drastically lower. Labor shortages, including overseas contractors, are one of the primary reasons we’re seeing fewer custom crews this year as are higher fuel costs and the persisting drought that has reduced yield and thus, return potential for all involved.
This may be a year when the whole state could be harvesting simultaneously. Early reports continue to show test weights are holding and proteins remain high, averaging around 12% with several reports at 15%. After weekend rains, additional chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday.
After dry conditions in Europe’s wheat areas, major exporter France also received rain in the past week. This theme also carries through to Australia in the southern hemisphere, where wheat has just been planted. While it remains early, conditions are favorable for the growing season and leading to increases in Australia’s production and export prospects. On Thursday, Egypt reported wheat purchases from Russia, Romania and Bulgaria. This just goes to show that despite the tough rhetoric, Russian wheat, as well as energy products, will continue to be traded around the world.
Putin shook the wheat market this week with the statement on Tuesday that Ukraine grain may flow uninterrupted through the Black Sea. This is a negotiation, of course, for sanctions and we will see what the coming weeks bring. An important meeting will be held in Turkey on June 8 with Russia to discuss shipments through the Bosporus.
It was a shortened trading week with markets closed Monday for Memorial Day, but enough to drop the KC wheat market by $1.20 per bushel. The final three days had closes all below the 50-day moving average. Thursday was an inside day, lower high and higher low, for KC and Chicago wheat contracts with a lower close on Friday. This often suggests we will see follow through in that same direction, i.e., lower. While the $10.85-10.90 area will be support, the 100-day moving average is down at the $10.40-level.
Cool, wet weather benefiting Kansas wheat despite causing issues in Oklahoma and Texas, combined with continued talk of grain exports out of the Ukraine, could see wheat as well as corn prices kept under pressure for the time being. U.S. winter wheat conditions were held steady overall this week at 29% good to excellent, in line with expectations and a percentage point improvement over the prior week. Corn planting has essentially caught up to the five-year, 87% average at 86% complete this last week versus 79% the week prior.
While corn acres are being lost in the Dakotas, the rapid catch up in plantings more broadly is keeping a ceiling on the corn market for the time being. Soybeans are now 66% planted, slightly ahead of expectations, versus the five-year average of 67% and 50% last week. Spring wheat accelerated to 73% complete versus just 67% expected and only 49% last week. However, this is still well behind the five-year average of 92%.
Cotton plantings move forward at a rapid pace now at 68% planted versus 54% last week and now ahead of average. Sorghum is slightly behind average at 40% versus 43% over the past five years. December new crop corn futures had an interesting couple days to close the week with inside days on the chart both Thursday and Friday. The market is right in between the 50 and 100-day moving averages.
With crude oil crossing over $120 a barrel on Friday, we could see corn supported for its energy equivalence. Diesel, in particular, has closed higher for nine consecutive sessions, the last four of which were all time highs. Refining is at maximum capacity and Europe’s talk of blocking Russian diesel only fueled the fire.
Cattle feeders are definitely welcoming some reprieve in feed costs, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. The corn market typically puts in the high leading up to the 4th of July and so we will see how the next month evolves. Corn conditions in the Ukraine as well as exports of old crop likely are to have a sizable impact on corn futures and it remains to be seen how this will play out. December corn futures closed the week at $6.90. November new crop soybeans finished the week at $15.27 on palm oil strength and export demand hopes.
The cattle markets finally caught the bid with feeder contracts in the lead. August feeders jumped this week by $9.50 per cwt, all taking place in the final 3 days. The close above the 50-day moving average is supportive for more follow through next week. If August pushes through $175, we could see the 100-day moving average at $176.92 as the next target. Fat cattle futures followed, but only managed to close above the 20-day moving average. Cash traded this week around $136. While this recent rebound has been welcome, I do not believe it is the cattle gap trade that I’ve been talking about. U.S. exports remain strong for beef especially to China while the economic outlook is beginning to be shaded by talk of a potential recession and headline news.
Tesla’s Elon Musk this week said he would be cutting 10% of salaried employees, while JP Morgan Chase’s Dimon said an economic hurricane is on the horizon. Expect markets to be jittery as we await another Fed rate decision on June 15th. If you’ve been waiting to protect downside on cattle held through late summer or early fall, this may be the area to do so.
