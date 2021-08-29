Grassy weeds continue to be problematic in winter crop systems in the region. Obviously, that’s not new, but it seems as if the situation continues to only worsen with specific weed species.
I would put feral rye, Italian ryegrass and rescuegrass toward the top of the list with cheat and jointed goatgrass not too far behind. Bromes were thick last year, but we seem to still achieve adequate control with timely applications. Wild oats as a whole are few, but can be found in northwest isolated parts of the state.
Italian ryegrass continues to gain more northern acreage year after year. Heavy reliance on Axial XL and Bold, Group 1 type herbicide, has resulted in intensified selection of herbicide resistance within the central corridor of the wheat belt of the state.
Dr. Misha Manuchehri, OSU small grains extension weeds scientist, has confirmed Group 1 resistance in Kingfisher, Caddo, Grady, Comanche, and Cotton counties. Widespread Acetolactate Synthase (ALS), Group 2, herbicide resistance was confirmed in 2008 around the time when PowerFlex was hitting the market. Our best recommendation now relies on delayed preemergent herbicides such as Zidua, Anthem Flex, and Axiom (not to be confused with CoAXium).
True cheat is a old enemy of wheat. ALS products such as Outrider (previously named Maverick) and Olympus have been excellent products to keep cheat managed. Unfortunately, these days are numbered. ALS herbicide-resistant cheat was first confirmed in Kay County in 2010. Strong suspicion of resistance is continuing to be reported throughout north central Oklahoma.
The herbicide chemical families of Sulfonyurea (SU) and Imidazolinone (Imi) both belong to the ALS herbicide group (same site of action). As such, what we’ve observed is that once cheat becomes resistance to SU products the Imi products, like the herbicide Beyond, also will prove to have resistance. This means that if the SU herbicides are not controlling the cheat, using Beyond in a Clearfield production system will not work either.
Here are some management practices for this scenario in no particular order: Use the new herbicide trait system CoAXium with the group 1 herbicide Aggressor; go winter fallow (with or without a summer crop rotation); rotate to canola; or graze-out or hay-out the next wheat crop. Other management practices that can reduce cheat and other winter grasses include cleaning tillage and harvest equipment to avoid spreading, planting weed-free seed wheat, delay sowing, increase seeding rate, deep tillage, narrower row spacing, using a competitive wheat variety and burning wheat stubble.
Feral rye was plentiful in all too many wheat fields last year. The Clearfield Plus system has shown improvement with the addition of Metholated Seed Oil (MSO) adjuvants. It’s not perfect be any means, but still can be a viable option to greatly reduce rye if applied correctly. Sequential applications of 4 oz/a of Beyond tank-mixed with MSO and a nitrogen source applied in the fall and spring also has shown more consistence results. Applications made prior to the rye reaching the tillering stage usually results in better efficacy and the second application in early spring helps reduce any escapes and late emerged rye.
The new herbicide-tolerant trait system, CoAXium, is another great tool to control feral rye, jointed goatgrass and bromes including rescuegrass and cheat. There are some differences when comparing the cost of the Clearfield and CoAXium systems. As of right now, the seed cost is less expensive in Clearfield but the herbicide is more expensive. Conversely, CoAXium seed wheat is more expensive but the herbicide is less. At a 90 pound/a seeding and sequential fall and spring applications with full rates of products and adjuvants, the seed and chemical cost of the Clearfield Plus system will be around $70/a and the CoAXium system about $50/a. When using a single max use rate the seed and chemical cost for the Clearfield Plus system will be around $55/a and the CoAXium system about $40.
Integrated weed management is using all the tools in our toolbox. We are currently in a time when it takes every management practice to produce clean wheat. Many cultural practices, as mentioned earlier, and continuing to rotate crops and herbicide sites of action always will be the foundation. Using new tools and traits helps but can’t be solely relied upon for the future of your farming operation.
Contact your local OSU Extension Educator to discuss weed management options for your operation.
