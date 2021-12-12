There’s only two weeks until Christmas market watchers, and my son is almost 1 year old. And, we have yet to endure a hard freeze.
In fact, D3 Extreme Drought category has moved into the southern plains with nearly 5% of Oklahoma reaching this critical tier, while 20% of Texas is in D2 Severe Drought conditions. The farther west and then north you go, the worse dry conditions become. While a cold front is moving in this weekend, chances of precipitation are limited at best. Some are saying such conditions are developing into a severe weather spring like we’ve not seen since the ‘90s.
Whatever the case, commodity markets likely are to have plenty of weather extreme premium to trade in the months and year ahead. The inflation trade also is intensifying with Friday morning’s release of last month’s data revealing higher-than-expected levels.
November’s inflation surged 6.8% versus last year and is the highest rate of growth since 1982. Excluding food and energy increases, the CPI grew by 4.9%, which was in line with expectations. Such price pressures should continue to support real assets, including commodities and real estate, as a hedge against higher inflation.
While the Federal Reserve has permitted higher inflation as transitory factors largely have been responsible for increases as the economy has reopened, this likely is to change into 2022. We will know more after next week’s Fed meeting that will be the last until the new year.
The equity markets performed tremendously this week all things considered. Despite higher inflation, the Dow closed at nearly 36,000, while the S&P 500 closed back above 4,700. This week’s recovery after recent volatility reflects the resilience of consumer demand this holiday season amid another COVID variant and geopolitical uncertainty.
The ag markets this week traded in anticipation of Thursday’s monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports. All in all, it was largely uneventful. U.S. balance sheets for corn and soybeans were left completely unchanged, though expectations were for a decrease in corn ending stocks and an increase in soybean ending stocks.
The wheat balance sheets were dealt the brunt of the changes, as well as the selling post-report after already slipping $0.50 before the report since Dec. 3. The major change was a 40 million reduction in U.S. wheat exports that increased ending stocks more than expected.
Average farm gate prices did increase by $0.15 per bushel, but futures ended down $0.17 on Thursday, but $0.09 cents off the low closing basically right at the 50-day moving average at $7.96.
Overnight trade Friday led to further weakness but bouncing back during the main session to close up 9 cents on the day at $8.05½ on the front-month March KC contract. This left an inside day on the KC chart suggesting a break out, in either direction, next week.
Wheat production increases in Australia, Canada and the EU, as well as Russia, also pressured wheat, as did the USDA, leaving Russia’s wheat exports unchanged despite expectations for reductions. Such production increases left world wheat ending stocks higher than expectations and USDA’s November estimates.
China grain buying from non-U.S. origins reported Friday also helped support the wheat complex overall with indications that such buying also may come to the U.S.
The USDA did leave China corn and soybean imports unchanged. South America corn and soybean production also were unchanged from last month. Corn and soybean futures showed some strength to end the week, with front-month corn near the highs. Soybeans also traded higher with sales to China. The $12.60 area on November 2022 beans may be an area to protect downside on a portion of new crop. That would be $5.60 on December 2022 corn and milo.
Energy markets stabilized this week after significant volatility over the past fortnight. Crude oil is at a critical area that needs to see a push and close above $73.00 on the January contract or risk $67.85 at a minimum with $60.00 potentially in the cards if all goes topsy turvy. The natural gas market finally muted the downside momentum early this week and made a healthy recovery to close the week at $3.925 from a $3.630 low. The gap on the chart that’s slowly getting filled will be complete at $4.042. A close above $4.17 and colder temperatures should see this market return to an upward trajectory.
With the recent weakness in natural gas prices, it is logical to expect some easing in the recent increases in nitrogen prices. However, it is yet unclear how this could play out, but doubtful that the extent of the natural gas slide is going to be based back to producers in fertilizer savings. Nonetheless, keep an eye out. Until we receive moisture, it is unlikely that much fertilizer is going to move.
The cattle market traded lower this week, but managed to hold the recent low end of the range. Cash fats traded to $140, below recent weeks and pressured futures. This market still has potential to break higher, but that may not come until the new year.
With the dollars at risk at these levels, I advise to protect the downside with options or LRP that keeps your upside open. Straight hedgers can consider call options to reopen upside. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges is a great way to protect downside for less premium.
It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
To learn more about how these tools work and our perspectives on the cattle market, join us at Enid Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Tuesday for “BREWS and NEWS.”
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives.
Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
