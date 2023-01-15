Howdy market watchers. It was great to see everyone at the Agrifest in Enid this weekend. I appreciate those who stopped by our booth to discuss markets and tell us you follow our commentary.
After a rough start to 2023, the bulls are back in the grain markets. This week’s USDA reports released at 11 a.m. Thursday re-ignited buying in soybeans, corn and wheat. Markets were choppy-to-lower to start the week with Wednesday’s pre-report chart action setting up an inside day, lower high and higher low, versus the prior session. With Thursday’s break higher, Friday’s continued upside follow through was a textbook move.
This week’s further slippage in the U.S. dollar index lends additional support to grain markets, although so far slow to show up in the weekly U.S. export figures. Thursday’s monthly CPI report, posting 0.1% slower inflation, was in line with expectations for December. This led to a further sell off in the U..S dollar index on hopes the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes at upcoming FOMC meetings starting at the end of the month. This was the biggest drop in monthly CPI since April 2020. Annualized, headline CPI increased 6.5%. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose by 0.3% month-over-month and 5.7% for the year, largely due to lower gasoline prices, which are now lower than this time last year. The dollar index has now broken below 102, the lowest level since early June 2022.
So, what will the coming weeks hold? Grain markets will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Based on Friday’s closes, front month corn, beans and wheat contracts all point bullish. New crop corn and wheat charts look more bullish than the new crop bean contract.
December 2023 corn and November 2023 soybean charts ended the week with inside days. If the textbook pattern plays out, Tuesday’s move should see follow through Wednesday in that same direction. USDA’s WASDE and Crop Production reports provided the fuel for these moves.
The Argentine drought and extreme heat triggered bean markets that led the USDA to reduce bean production estimates by 4.0 million tonnes, exports by 2.0 million tonnes and corn production and exports by 3.0 million tonnes. Brazil soybean production was increased by 1.0 million tonnes and exports increased by 1.5 million tonnes. Brazil corn production was, however, cut by 1.0 million tonnes with exports unchanged. Ukraine corn production was unchanged and exports were increased by 3.0 million tonnes though well below last year’s pre-war figures. The USDA has left China corn and soybean imports unchanged for many months, but did decrease soybean imports by 2.0 million tonnes. We will see how the progress of China’s reopening impacts these estimates in the coming months.
This past year was in fact a banner year for U.S. exports to China, particularly soybeans, which were up 16%. We hope that political tensions do not disrupt this important trade relationship especially as Brazil gains more access to that market for agriculture products.
Perhaps the biggest drivers behind the rally were U.S. production and ending stock figures. U.S. corn production was lowered 200 million bushels after harvested acres were reduced 1.6 million acres despite a higher final yield at 173.3 bpa. U.S. soybean production also came in lower than expected on lower harvested acres and lower yield at 49.5 bpa. U.S. ending stocks were lower for corn, beans and wheat while world ending stocks were lower for corn, but slightly higher for soybeans and wheat. Russian wheat production was unchanged at 91.0 million tonnes as were exports at 43.0 million tonnes. Watch for potential winterkill reports coming out of Russia after last weekend’s hard freeze in the southern part of the country with limited snow cover that overall could reduce the crop by 1 to 3%. Australia’s wheat crop and exports also were unchanged. These were somewhat of a surprise given many private estimates increasing production in both countries.
Recent discussion about pest and weather issues in China’s wheat areas led the USDA to reduce wheat production slightly, but left imports unchanged though minimal. Ukraine’s wheat production and exports were increased by 0.5 million tonnes. Grain is moving from the region, but Black Sea shipments will remain uncertain and unreliable as long as the war wages on and ship insurers increase costs and, in some cases, refuse coverage when tensions escalate.
A couple levels to watch on KC wheat. If we can close above $8.52 level on March KC wheat, I believe we could see $8.80. If we can trade above $8.95, then I believe we could see $9.10. Based on current circumstances, I believe between the $8.80 and $9.10 levels are good to protect new crop July 2023 wheat. News out of India earlier this past week that a record wheat crop is expected put some pressure on markets. Last year, India flip flopped from having exportable supplies to imposing an export ban to importing wheat. With the wheat export ban still in place since May 2022, the upcoming March harvest likely will need to be nearly complete before anything material takes place. This will be a factor in markets in the coming months.
The U.S. wheat plantings report also released Thursday revealed a greater number of acres planted as I was expecting. However, with acres still being historically low and crop conditions highly variable, I do not expect this will be of much consequence at this time or let’s say, already priced into the market.
Just as the grains turned higher mid-week, the cattle market took it on the hide. Feeder cattle contracts peaked on Tuesday with extremely choppy trade to finish the week lower. March feeders broke below the 20-day moving average on Wednesday and the 50- and 100-day moving averages on Friday to close down at $182.875, though decently off the lows. With strength in the equity markets, I believe cattle will stabilize, but higher grains may continue to cause some short-term pain. Cash fat cattle established trade late in the week at $156, while February futures are trading above $157. For the meantime, live cattle futures look to want to hold the 20-day moving average, but the lower high made recently could mean we’ve seen a top for the near-term. USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report is Friday at 2: p.m. Expectations are for much lower placements. Next Thursday and Friday’s market action likely will be a good preview of what is to come in the report.
While there are plenty of reasons to be bullish the cattle market, there will continue to be enhanced volatility in these markets. If you have a good profit at the current price levels, I advise to protect at least some of your exposure to these markets. They can change quick and you can always add additional coverage if the market goes higher and improve your average. Puts and LRP are probably a better approach to protection than hedging this year.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
