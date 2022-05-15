Howdy market watchers. The heat is on. It feels like summer is already here.
The current La Niña is one of the strongest we’ve seen in May and the odds of a third consecutive comeback to form in the Pacific are climbing, which is rare. This weather pattern is responsible for the drought conditions experienced across the Southern Plains that continue to shrink the winter wheat crop expectations.
This week’s USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports confirmed such decline in ratings that sparked yet another rally in the wheat market. After Monday’s crop conditions report showed a slight improvement in good to excellent ratings at 29% vs. 49% last year, Thursday’s reports revealed more bullish surprises. U.S. ending stocks for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 were below average trade guesses by 29 and 32 million bushels, respectively. All classes of wheat production in the U.S. other than white winter wheat also were lower than trade expectations and down 8% overall.
Hard red winter wheat, representing over one-third of total production, came in 95 million bushels below expectations and 159 million bushels below last year. Additionally, the outlook for global wheat ending stocks in 2022-2023 came in 12.7 million tons below last year. Wheat futures already were up to start Thursday’s session, but surged limit up by 70 cents post-report, making a new recent high above the previous March 7 level. Friday’s session brought yet another new recent high at $12.92 before closing the week at $12.82. There remains just one more high for the all-time high in KC wheat from February 2008 at $13.84¾. It is possible.
Harvest likely is to get started in southern Texas in the next week or two with the possibility of some harvest pressure on surging prices. Having said that, if yields start coming in even lower than expected at the start, we likely will see these prices continue to remain supported.
A major wild card, of course, remains the situation in the Ukraine. There is more talk about Putin’s illness while Russia’s military continues to advance and attack cities in and around Odesa, the major port city. The extent to which Ukraine will harvest a wheat crop and its ability to export it will have a major influence on global wheat prices. USDA’s latest estimates that Ukraine grain exports will be less than half of last year already suggest that port infrastructure will not be operational for much of the year.
Reports out of France, a major exporter, are also showing declining wheat conditions although still at 82% good to excellent. While we could see some slight harvest pressure emerge, I expect the wheat market to remain firm and eventually make new all-time highs. The market trigger may be once we start getting into the Kansas harvest and then know more about Europe’s and Ukraine’s harvests.
The next big surprise in USDA’s figures were for corn with U.S. yield expectations declining 2.6 bushels per acre to 177.0 bpa, below trendline yields. This brought U.S. production estimates 780 million bushels below USDA’s February Forum numbers. U.S. ending stocks were slightly higher than expected as they were globally with increased production in both Brazil and Argentina and lower Chinese imports. With only 22% of the U.S. corn crop planted versus a 50% average and 64% last year, markets will continue to focus on planting progress as the number one priority for the time being.
Higher crude prices that look set to move higher still are also supportive for the corn market. December new crop corn finished the week at $7.48¾, making a new high on Friday at $7.58½.
U.S. soybean yields and production came in higher than expected. Brazil soybean production estimates were unchanged from previous and slightly higher than expected, while the Argentine crop was seen lower than last year and versus expectations. China was back in the market for U.S. beans this week and ultimately, that will be important to keep bean prices supported.
With delayed corn plantings, we could also see additional bean acres by the time it’s all said and done. The Biden administration was in Iowa this week to make several announcements notably the increase of counties by 681 to 1,935 where double cropping will be covered by crop insurance to encourage increased production. Such a move was an attempt to show movement in combatting inflation from higher grain prices.
April inflation this week came in higher than expectations, but below last month. There is talk that inflation could be peaking, but that is yet to be seen on the ground. U.S. consumer spending is only likely to accelerate as summer is here and families are able to travel again. April CPI came in at 8.3%, while PPI clocked in at 11.0%. Higher inflation and recession concerns have dealt a significant blow to equity markets with six-consecutive selloff sessions until Friday’s rebound that could be nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
Such weakness and firmer grains have pressured the cattle complex. Feeder cattle have lost $10 per cwt in the last week. Fat cattle traded through key moving averages and remain weak. Front-end inventory remains heavy driven by drought conditions as we approach the summer months. Damage has been done on the charts. Stronger corn prices will continue to apply pressure. The cattle gap is getting closer, but we are probably looking at the fall before we see this come to fruition. A strong economy is going to be critical for inventories to remain current in the near term and that is becoming more of a concern.
