Trends in cover crops and soil health come and go, but alternative small grains such as triticale, oats and rye have been mainstays in Oklahoma forage production in recent years.
Due to continued local interest, I collaborated with a local producer to organize a small grains forage demonstration plot this fall. This plot was located south of Vance Air Force Base and offered producers an opportunity to see six varieties of triticale and one wheat variety. Triticale varieties included were 813, 25621, Surge, 131, NF201 and Fridge. Greenhammer wheat rounded out the plot as a comparison variety. Seed was graciously provided by the local producer/plot host and Johnston Seed Co.
The plot was planted on Oct. 24 with a 90-pound seeding rate and 7.5-inch row spacing. Initial fertilizer was applied at a rate of 100 pounds (Cropflex) per acre followed by top-dressed fertilizer in February at a rate of 46 pounds of nitrogen per acre. Because this plot was used to evaluate forage production, varieties were clipped four times during the growing season to evaluate forage yield and quality. Like many fields across western Oklahoma, this plot was greatly impacted by drought, which limited seed emergence in some varieties. Clippings were first taken in December, but due to the lack of forage growth, did not resume until March.
Clipping data showed that triticale was similar to most other small grains, offering a highly nutritious source of protein and energy for stocker cattle. With adequate forage growth, growing steers and heifers grazing any of these varieties with adequate forage growth would have easily been able to achieve gains of 2 pounds daily.
It’s no news to producers in the Garfield County area (and many other areas across the state) that local Mesonet sites reported well below long-term average rainfall during the entire small grains growing season. The reality was that dry conditions impacted forage growth, and producers who were able to turn cattle out in the fall had to pull off well before getting the moisture in February.
In our plot specifically, the yield just wasn’t there to achieve these 2 pounds of gain even if we had grazed the plot. According to years of Oklahoma State University research, season-long production of forage can be assured if producers allow one ton of forage per acre (6-12 inches) before grazing is initiated. Yields at our forage plot in December were dismal, ranging from 353-1,146 pounds per acre. Thankfully, clippings in March (920-1,688 pounds per acre) and early April (1,841-4,809 pounds per acre) showed some forage recovery due to moisture we were able to receive. Based on these yields, two to three times the amount of acreage would have been needed support calves for this grazing season.
In general, triticale offers a variety of attributes that make it an excellent forage producer and grazing option for cattle producers. This year was an outlier and production was just not there for fall grazing. This was slightly impacted by planting date, but dry conditions played a larger role. Physically speaking, the leafy growth habit, cold tolerance and later maturing options of triticale make it an excellent alternative for producers looking for both winter and spring graze-out options.
If producers are interested in visiting the plot, take U.S. 81 south of Enid and turn west on 47th. The plot is just across the railroad tracks on the south side of the road. Plot signs will remain in place for a few more weeks. Producers interested in the forage quality and yield data can contact the Garfield County Extension Office. Thank you to local sponsors and OSU Extension staff that made this plot possible.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
