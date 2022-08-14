By Mary McDonald
August serves as a bridge month between the spring/summer garden and the fall garden seasons.
By the middle of the month, it’s time to stop deadheading our roses. This will enable the rosebushes to establish winter hardiness. August also is the best time to divide and replant any spring blooming perennials such as iris, peonies and daylilies.
Mostly though, August is a good month to plan and start the fall vegetable garden if you didn’t do this already. Some of the best-quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced and harvested during the fall when warm, sunny days are followed by cool, humid nights. Under these climatic conditions, plant soil metabolism is low and more of the food manufactured by the plant becomes a high-quality vegetable product.
Good vegetable crop choices to plant in August include bush beans, cucumbers and summer squash. Beets, broccoli, carrots, potatoes, lettuce and other cool season crops can also be planted during the month. It’s fine to use seeds you have that are left over from spring planting since they still can be viable — at least if the seed has been stored in a cool, dry location or in a refrigerator or freezer. Seeds stored in the freezer properly will remain viable for many years. Immediately after you plant, return surplus seeds back to the freezer.
Keep in mind that there are still many summer days ahead. If we’re hot and miserable outside, so are the plants. Climate conditions of August include high soil temperature (140 degrees), high light intensity and rapid drying of the soil. Vegetable seeds should be planted to a depth of no more than three times the diameter of the seed. With small seeds, such as carrot, this is going to be no more than 1/4 inch deep. At this depth and exposed in the hot soil, small seeds have difficulty germinating.
Achieving a full stand of plants in the heat of summer can require some special effort, such as shading the planted seeds and providing supplemental water. Doing this can successfully reduce soil temperature and aid in germination. Another helpful suggestion is to soak vegetable seeds (except beans and peas) overnight prior to planting. This will hasten germination and help seedlings emerge when soil drying is most crucial to plant growth. Some gardeners choose to start seeds in small containers in shaded, cooler areas and then move these transplants to the garden when they are hardy. Whether you plant seeds or move transplants, be sure to do this in the late afternoon or early evening in order to reduce any transplanting shock. Water the plants as they are set.
Mulch is a necessity for the fall garden. We often think of using mulch to control weeds, and wherever the mulch is thick enough (4-6 inches) very few weeds will grow. However, mulch also can help conserve moisture during periods of drought and help maintain uniform levels of soil moisture. Organic mulch furnishes food for microorganisms found in the soil. Overall, mulch helps control soil temperature so that plants can easier grow.
With a little patience and care, the fall garden can bring a bountiful harvest.
McDonald is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
