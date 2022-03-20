Howdy market watchers. We are thankful for the rain with more in store for early in the week week.
Several area producers reported 0.8-1.2 inches, though widespread coverage was limited. Many parts of western and southern Oklahoma and the west half of Kansas saw just traces. The deep shades of the drought monitor lightened somewhat, though a decent swath of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles remain under extreme and exceptional drought conditions. The recent moisture and heat have really perked up the winter wheat crop beginning to emerge from dormancy. Temperatures will return to the 70s after next week’s showers, which should really deepen the greens of spring growth, especially where topdress fertilizer recently was applied.
Wheat futures held the lows they needed to this week, but a gap remains below down to $9.90¾ on July KC wheat. The week ended with an inside day, lower high and higher low, for KC wheat, so we could see a breakout, in either direction, next week with continuation in that direction. Corn planting will be underway in the coming weeks with fewer acres expected to be planted in the U.S., while soybean acres are expected to be higher. We will soon know in the highly anticipated spring plantings report from the USDA out on March 31.
Perhaps even more critical for global corn prices will be the extent that the Ukraine as the fourth largest exporter will get planted amidst the waging war. Farmers in the western reaches of the Ukraine, currently outside of military bombardments, have set lofty ambitions to plant 2% more acres this spring. Private forecasters this week are expecting a 40-50% reduction in planted area, a 14-15 million metric ton, or 35%, reduction in Ukraine corn exports and a 4 million metric ton, or 15%, reduction in wheat exports. Reports this week suggested that 80% of Ukraine farmers have the inputs needed to plant spring crops. However, 70% of their diesel comes from Russia and Belarus and the diesel that farmers do have on-farm is being stolen by Russian soldiers and possibly Ukrainian military as well.
Regardless, if the intensity of fighting continues or escalates, it is hard to imagine that even reduced acre estimates will be attainable. This will remain a major wildcard for corn and wheat prices over the coming weeks in addition to U.S. weather and China buying. All these fundamental uncertainties combined with expanded daily trading limits and headline risks from geopolitical threats have brought about some of the greatest daily volatility seen in history. Given this, exchanges have raised margin requirements on futures and short options by 50%, in some cases. This means greater liquidity is required to hold such positions.
Decades high inflationary pressures from escalating prices throughout the supply chain also means businesses need to trade more dollars for the same volume of underlying goods. This is creating unique challenges for businesses as banks offering the same level of working capital lines now only cover a portion of the inventory that it previously did. This week’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting resulted in the much-anticipated move of the Fed raising benchmark rates by 25 basis points, the first rate hike since 2018. Fed Chair Powell also hinted at six additional rate hikes through year end contingent upon developments in the coming quarters. It is a very delicate balance to maintain investor optimism while keeping price pressures under control and yet avoid over-managing at a time of global turmoil.
Market stability is much more intact this weekend than last with fears of a China slowdown due to COVID outbreaks and lockdowns, collapsing crude oil and weaker equity markets. This week ended the best weekly stock market performance since 2020 and crude oil back above $100. While higher energy prices can weigh on investor risk appetite, they also are an important contributor to jobs and economic activity. Russia is the world’s second largest oil and natural gas producer after the United States and primary supplier to Europe. Such precarious position has major headline risk for oil and natural gas volatility that bleeds over into diesel and gasoline. If you are concerned about rising diesel prices, the heating oil contract is your proxy for diesel prices.
Give me a call to discuss strategies to protect your exposure to rising diesel prices as the magnitude of price swings could just be starting should any export bans from Russia materialize. They go up faster than they retreat. Russia already banned most grain exports this week to neighboring countries until the end of June to ensure local supplies. We could see this wider spread and extended.
President Biden this week had a call with China’s President Xi. So far, China has stayed relatively neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine offering tidbits to both sides. While China does indeed desire a world order in which the United States plays less of a dominant role, the manner in which Putin is leading that charge is far from what was agreed between the leaders at the start of the Olympics in Beijing, in my estimation. Although China did sail its aircraft carrier, coincidentally purchased from Ukraine, through the Taiwan Strait this week while Xi was on the call with Biden, I do not foresee China moving with the same aggression as seen by the Russian forces. In fact, I believe the China leadership is appalled by Putin’s seemingly lack of tact that now puts them in a tight predicament. I believe the U.S. should and NATO should force China to take a side. It may be one of the best and few options we have to avoid a global escalation. China fears social unrest and its economy is teetering underneath the surface. Sanctions would cripple China and Xi’s grip on the country. Russia narrowly avoided a historic bond default this week, but more payments will come due.
Such global economic uncertainty doesn’t help stability in the cattle market. Higher feed grain prices and wavering consumer confidence amid higher fuel and service costs affects spending on food. The feeder cattle market held up relatively well this week. A high above $165 on April feeders is needed to resume the uptrend. A gap on feeder charts sits above at $167.725 on April. Fat cattle futures also closed the week strong and should trade up with higher corn with the summer grilling season ahead. I’ll say it again, if you’re selling feeders at this time, I would advise buying call options to recover recent losses. Give me a call if you would like to implement an upside, call option strategy for your operation should markets remain under pressure when you sell your cattle.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
