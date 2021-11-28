Happy holidays market watchers. Trust everyone had your fill of turkey, stuffing and fellowship to kick off the festive season.
Friday brought about a rude awakening, as U.S. exchanges began trading again after being closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. A new COVID variant, assigned the Greek character omicron by the World Health Organization, was discovered in South Africa, resulting in a U.S. travel ban to that country starting Monday as well as from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. A risk-off chill spread throughout global markets hitting equities and crude oil particularly hard.
The Dow closed nearly 1,000 points lower in Friday’s shortened trading session, while the S&P dropped 2%, the worst daily drop this year. Crude oil plummeted $10 per barrel or 13% busting through the 50- and 100-day moving averages closing just off the 200-day after coming within $0.16 for a session low of $67.40 on the January contract. The U.S. dollar also weakened.
Grain export sales, delayed from Thursday, were encouraging. Corn sales were a marketing year high, wheat sales were at six-week highs and soybean sales were within expectations. While grains sold off early in the trading day Friday, everything closed well off the lows, with corn closing positive on the day with December up 7 cents finishing at $5.86¾. March KC wheat closed at $8.69, down 8 cents on the day, but well up from lows at $8.48¼. This put July 2022 KC wheat futures at $8.48¾. March Minneapolis spring wheat closed positive on the day at $10.48½. December wheat and corn options expired on Friday in an early close that wrapped up the day at noon.
Note that cash bids for corn, milo and wheat will now be based off the March futures contracts with basis adjusted accordingly. Wheat was the winner of the week among grain contracts with dryness across the U.S. and Canadian wheat belts a concern for winter wheat heading into dormancy. Other major factors included continued rains in Australia right at harvest time bringing quality concerns for exportable supplies with that country trading much of its production into Asia. China has been buying Australian wheat in recent weeks, likely ahead of higher prices if the new crop falls short. Russian export prices also have been increasing amidst greater global demand as well as restrictions on exports to tame rising domestic inflation. The building tension along the Russian-Ukrainian border only adds to uncertainty about undisturbed Black Sea supplies.
Friday’s selloff left gaps on the wheat and soybean charts. While there still is plenty of upward momentum especially in the wheat market, the extent of fear of this latest variant could determine the impact on markets, many of which already are at lofty levels. With the Biden administration’s reappointment of Jerome Powell as the Chairman of the Fed Reserve Bank, the markets should continue to feel supported by the Central Bank’s patient approach to reduce stimulus despite higher inflation. This is of particular importance as the market calculates the risk of the latest COVID variant in the headlines. The good news is that we now have the weekend with closed markets serving as a buffer for any immediate over-reaction. Such is the world in which we now live.
The certainty of market volatility is high in consideration of such headlines that can instantly impact the global economy.
The cattle market took flight this week after closes above the 100-day moving averages in March and later feeder contracts last Friday re-opened the upside. Cash fat cattle surged to a height of $141 further pushing futures. December live cattle traded above Aug. 24 highs on Friday. March feeder cattle futures had a large outside day on the charts making highs going back to early September closing the week just below $168. August feeder futures closed just shy of $178. While I believe this market has legs to move higher, downside protection is advised in this area on stockers you may have recently purchased and home raised calves. However, I would keep the upside open. As long as this latest COVID hysteria passes without too much disruption, there likely is more up in this market. The cattle market was very resilient Friday with a big dip to start the session as equities plunged followed by grains that saw the cattle market bounce back to make new highs on the week. Funds will be reevaluating bets next week as new news is now to be considered.
All in all, it does seem that pull backs at this stage are buying opportunities for many asset classes with the caveat that the latest COVID variant does not spark a global risk off attitude. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges, is a product to closely consider this year. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
