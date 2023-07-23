Parasites represent a major challenge to livestock production throughout the world. Internal parasites cause a variety of clinical signs, including weight loss, diarrhea and death.
Other, less obvious parasitic signs — often referred to as subclinical signs — significantly impact producers. The subclinical signs may include things like decreased weaning weights and lower rates of reproduction.
Although the use of anthelmintic products, commonly called dewormers, has limited the incidence of clinical disease in cattle, the subclinical impact and subsequent economic loss continue to impact the industry. The widespread use of anthelmintics also has raised concerns about the development of parasite resistance leading to loss of product effectiveness.
To address parasite resistance and maintain product efficacy, sustainable parasite control programs must be developed. Effective programs are built upon knowledge of parasite lifecycles, sound grazing strategies and proper product use. It’s important to note that sustainable parasite control aims to suppress parasite population below the threshold for economic loss, not completely eliminate parasite populations.
Researchers at Oklahoma State University are currently investigating Oklahoma cattle herds for parasite resistance. A recent study by Drs. John Gilliam, Jared Taylor and Ruth Scimeca, of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, evaluating Oklahoma beef cattle herds provided evidence that internal parasite resistance is indeed present in the state.
Beginning in 2020, beef cow-calf producers submitted fecal samples for fecal egg count reduction tests (FECRT). Seventeen herds participated and all major classes of dewormers were represented. Anthelmintic administration practices were not controlled, and producers were encouraged to follow their standard procedures. Fecal egg counts (FEC) were determined using the Wisconsin method with a limit of detection of one egg per gram (EPG). Three herds were excluded from the final analysis as the FEC in those groups were too low.
Of the 16 groups of cattle included in the final analysis, 13 exhibited resistance based on the average of individual FECRT. Based on the results of this small survey, anthelmintic resistance appears to be widespread in beef cow-calf herds in Oklahoma.
Currently the OSU beef cattle extension and veterinary teams are continuing work in this area. Drs. John Gilliam, Dave Lalman, Paul Beck and Rosslyn Biggs are conducting a larger survey of Oklahoma herds to determine parasite resistance to different dewormers. Recruitment of beef cattle producers is ongoing and interested herds can contact their extension county agricultural educator, area extension livestock specialist or Biggs at rosslyn.biggs@okstate.edu for more information on the sign-up.
The current study plans to collect data from at least 50 different groups of cattle dispersed around the state. Samples can be collected from now through first killing frost (generally early November) and then again through spring and summer 2024. Fecal samples will be collected from 20 to 30 animals within the same stage of production. For example, classes of cattle may be mature cows, weaned calves or replacement heifers. Good handling facilities must be available for safe restraint of all animals and personnel collecting the samples.
The first collection occurs at initial processing/deworming or within seven days prior to that initial processing/deworming. The second collection occurs 10 to 17 days post-deworming. Samples will be shipped to the laboratory for evaluation and results provided at no cost to participants. Multiple classes of cattle from the same operation can be included in the research study if different anthelmintic products are used. Animals must not have been treated with an anthelmintic product within 60 days of initial sampling.
Anthelmintic resistance is a growing concern in many species and OSU researchers hope to evaluate levels of resistance in Oklahoma beef cattle herds through ongoing studies. Producers and veterinarians are encouraged to participate and reach out with questions. This research is important for the cattle industry in developing parasite management strategies that preserve the effectiveness of dewormers while maintaining cattle production levels for the future.
