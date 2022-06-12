By Barbi Oliver
As we head into the summer months, we’re bound to be very busy in our gardens and landscapes.
Along with tips for early summer gardening and landscaping, this column provides several references to Oklahoma State University Horticulture Fact Sheets easily accessed online (https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/index.html) or available at the Garfield County Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford in Enid.
Before the weather gets too hot, mulch ornamentals, vegetables and annuals to reduce soil crusting and to regulate temperatures and moisture during hot summer months. Mulching will reduce about 70% of the summer yard maintenance. Before you go on vacation find someone to water plants in the house and garden. Harvesting vegetables and mowing the lawn are a must and imply that someone is home.
Remain alert for insect damage. Add spider mite to the list. Foliage of most infected plants becomes pale and speckled; juniper foliage turns a pale yellowish color. Shake a branch over a white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl. Also, watch for first generation fall webworms (EPP-7306).
Fertilize warm-season grasses at 1 pound per 1,000 square feet. Seeding of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of June (through July for improved varieties such as Riviera and Yukon) to reduce winter kill losses (HLA-6420). Don’t fertilize fescue and other cool-season grasses during the summer. Dollar spot disease of lawns can first become visible in mid-May. Make certain fertilizer applications have been adequate before applying a fungicide (EPP-7658). Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem. (HLA-6420). White grubs soon will be emerging as adult June beetles. Watch for high populations that can indicate potential damage from later lifecycle stages as grubs in the summer.
Renovate overgrown strawberry beds after the last harvest. Start by setting your lawnmower on its highest setting and mow off the foliage. Next, thin crowns 12-24 inches apart. Apply recommended fertilizer, pre-emergent herbicide if needed, and keep watered. (HLA-6214)
Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees. Watch for forks in the main trunk and remove the least desirable trunk as soon as it is noticed (HLA-6415). Pine needle disease treatments are needed again in mid-June. Remove tree wraps during the summer to avoid potential disease and insect buildup.
Protect trees from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching or using protective aerated covers. Injury to the trunk can eventually be fatal to a tree depending on the severity of the damage and how often it occurs. The trunk of a tree not only provides support to the branches and leaves, it is the main conduit for water and nutrients up and down the tree between the leaves and root system.
Pinch back leggy annuals to encourage new growth. Fertilize and water appropriately. Feed established mums and other perennials. When picking fresh roses or removing faded ones, cut back to a leaflet facing the outside of the bush to encourage open growth and air circulation. Stake tall perennials before toppling winds arise.
While managing your gardens and landscapes, be sure to find time to relax and enjoy the beauty and bounty of your efforts.
Oliver is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
