Spiders can be a huge help so don’t squish until you learn about the role they play.
Vilified on the movie screen and perpetuated as a creature of mischief as many a Halloween witches’ sidekick, the spider deserves more credit than it often gets. Yes, they are creepy with all those legs, scary-looking fangs and their ability to sneak up on you. Agreed walking into a spiderweb or finding a spider where you least expect it is no picnic.
But let’s focus on the roles spiders play around the garden.
There are 38,000 species of spiders. Despite overblown fears, only four species of spiders found in the U.S. are poisonous: black widow, brown recluse, hobo and yellow sac spiders. The remainder of the spiders provide free biological pest control.
They are present year-round and overwinter in the outdoors, so they are ready to eat insects the moment their tasty favorites arrive in the spring. Some spiders do good work in controlling pest insects, but they can eat beneficial bugs as well. The roles may change depending on what plants are in the garden and which pests are important. Some spiders — more than 200 species in the family Gnaphosidae — live in the soil, rather than spinning webs. These spiders help aerate soil, incorporate residues and improve water infiltration, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
There are plenty of places for a spider to take up residence on the farm, and you can help welcome them with your normal garden activities. The spiders are not attracted to a particular place. They just wander around until they find what they want. Different spiders are looking for different things. Sac spiders need hiding places for daytime. Orb weavers need structures for building webs.
All spiders need food. The garden needs lots of prey, including pests and non-pest arthropods, otherwise the spiders will leave or starve. For this purpose, some of the most important prey are very small, suitable for baby spiders.
Here are a few garden tasks that will help keep spiders around:
• Mulch your plants to provide habitat and humidity. Spiders like humidity, like a damp basement.
• Leave crop residue and tall grasses for spiders overwintering in the garden.
• Grow plants that attract insects for spiders to eat.
• Do not spray pesticides that affect spiders.
One might recognize some of these spiders crawling or weaving around on your own garden. Here is a look at what keeps spiders busy, and why they are good to have around.
• Orb weavers. Orb weavers are a beneficial spider to have around the farm, as they eat flies, beetles, moths, mosquitoes and wasps, as well as other flying insects.
They have large, beautiful webs, and people will notice them. Easily distinguishable, zigzag-patterned webs that can be up to 2 feet in diameter.
Orb weavers come in a variety of sizes and colors, though in general, they have a fairly large abdomen. Females, at 3/4 to 1 inch, tend to be larger than males, which can be between 1/4 and 3/8 inch.
• Jumping spiders. It is no surprise, jumping spiders are called such because they jump. The world’s 4,000 species of jumping spiders have eight eyes, so they see well and will react to people nearby. They are considered to be the most intelligent arthropod.
There is a range of large, colorful jumping spider species, and they’re small: 1/10 to 3/5 inch. Their diet varies. Most eat other spiders, and they also may eat other natural enemies.
They tend to be high on the food ladder. Some eat beetles, which might be pests. Some eat ants. Watch out, because these spiders can bite. A bite from a jumping spider will cause a red patch on your skin but not much else.
• Sac spiders. In grapes and many other crops, these are the most important spiders in pest control. They are active at night and do not build webs. They just wander until they bump into prey. This is a surprisingly efficient way to catch pests, including caterpillars and leafhoppers.
Sac spiders, only 1/10 to 3/10 inch in size, find their way into homes and bite. They often are mistaken for brown recluse but are not as aggressive.
