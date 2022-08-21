Trying to keep gardens going without losing too many of our favorite plants is challenging. However, do not stress, there are simple, water-wise ways that can be implemented.
Many websites talk about using drought-resistant plants, and yes, there is a huge choice. Many trees, shrubs and perennial plants thrive in hot, dry weather. One cannot simply replace all existing plants with new ones. That is not cost-effective nor necessary. It is easier and wiser to change gardening methods and habits instead.
• Prepare the soil. Healthy and well-prepared soil goes a long way to making plants more drought tolerant. During spring and autumn dig in large quantities of well-rotted manure, homemade compost or chipped bark — all of which will improve soil structure. This will help with water retention during drought conditions. The slow release of nutrients as the organic matter breaks down will produce healthier plants which in turn allows them to better resist disease, infestations of pests and lack of water in dry periods. Utilizing small plants and letting them grow to full size in the garden establishes a more rigorous root system than would be the case with full size plants. Check your soil type and choose suitable plants. They are far easier to maintain if planted in their preferred soil texture.
• Identify vulnerable plants. Identifying vulnerable plants is important, these plants are the ones that need the most attention to help them through the dry period. Experienced gardeners hopefully will have planted thirsty plants in the most moisture retentive areas of the garden. Even so, during a drought, these areas will eventually dry as well. Any shrubs or trees that are beginning to show signs of stress must be watered.
Signs of drought stress include wilting/curling leaves, leaves turning brown, leaf drop and early and prolific seed production.
• Direct water to the base of plants. Mulch around all plants to help retain moisture. The mulch also will act as a slow feed, adding nutrients to the soil. Gently fork the soil at the base and direct the water, be it from a watering can or water hose, into the soil. Watering deeply ensures that the water gets down to the roots where it is most needed. If the ground is very hard water slowly, allowing the water to soak into the soil. If possible, choose evenings or early mornings to water. There will be less evaporation or chance of leaf damage than in hotter times of the day.
• Prune wisely. Do not prune drought-stressed trees or shrubs. Any pruning can wait until the weather is cooler and/or wetter. The only time you should prune in a drought is to remove damaged, dead, infested or diseased stems or branches.
• Place pots in the shade. This seems like common sense. We plant up pots and containers for specific areas. Perhaps to view them from indoors, for curb appeal or to brighten up patios. Moving them to shady spots temporarily will help prolong their life. If possible, place them on soil or the borders. The heat rising from pavements, concrete and patios is detrimental and drying for plants.
Trees, shrubs and climbing plants cool the earth and the surrounding environment, making it far easier for plants to cope in hot weather.
• Use saucers under containers. Place deep saucers or bowls or buckets under pots to catch any water that runs through. Once a week I take down the hanging baskets and pop them in a bucket of water for a thorough soaking. Fully soaking them just once a week is more beneficial than giving them just a trickle every day.
Leave a bucket under the baskets when you re-hang them to catch run-off water, which can then be used elsewhere in the garden.
• No dig gardening. There should be no reason to do any digging now. Digging or turning over soil during a drought will only bring any moisture to the surface where it will quickly evaporate. Attempt to use a no dig method on borders and raised beds.
Do not worry about the lawn. Grass is very resilient, it may look like straw right now, but it will come back to life when rain returns.
These are simple measures that you can take to help drought-proof your garden. Yes, there will be casualties but that is to be expected. Most plants will bounce back. Following these steps to drought-proof a garden, one stands a very good chance of keeping plants healthy and vibrant.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
