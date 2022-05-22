Howdy market watchers. Finally, a break from the heat. And it continues through this week with the forecast calling for highs in the upper-60s and solid rain chances. Hopefully nothing more from the storms with wheat near harvest and corn nearing knee high.
Later maturing wheat varieties still will benefit quality-wise, specifically test weight, from these cooler conditions, while early varieties are beginning to turn (ripen). Wheat harvest has begun in the southern part of the state, which typically means two weeks until it reaches the north. It likely is to be a quick harvest once it gets underway with lower yields and limited straw. The recent moisture means weed pressure is coming and sucker heads are as well that can cause issues keeping moisture down.
Sidwell Seed held its second wheat field day this week south of Goltry. There were clear signs of stress as we’ve seen across all fields this year. Wheat planted after summer crops was especially impacted from reduced moisture at the start that never caught up due to extreme drought conditions throughout the winter.
Conditions for U.S. winter wheat came in below expectations this week at 27% good to excellent. Ratings in Oklahoma reduced by 7% vis-à-vis last week, while Texas declined by 2%, Kansas by 4% and Nebraska by 5%. The highly anticipated Wheat Quality Council tour of Kansas was held this week. The final statewide average yield came in at 39.7 bushels per acre versus USDA’s May 12 estimation of 39.0 bpa and the most recent five-year average at 47.4 bpa. While the yield came in higher than the latest forecasts, total production came in 10 million bushels below USDA’s figures due to abandonment. The tour sees Kansas harvested acres at 88.8% of those planted versus the USDA’s forecast of 93.9% and the four-year average of 94.9%. With Kansas condition ratings at 54% poor to very poor, the 39.7 bpa was higher than I was expecting.
Indeed the market also experienced some surprises this week after the surge higher Sunday night into Monday and then large range on Tuesday that ended near session highs. This was fueled by the surprise announcement last Saturday that India would ban wheat exports. We’ve heard this reel play before just a couple weeks ago when talks of a ban were quickly denied by the ag ministry. India officially lowered its wheat crop estimates this week, and we could see more to come. Declining conditions of the French wheat crop, down another 9% this week at 73% good to excellent and below the five-year average, likely are to become headlines in the trading weeks ahead.
KC wheat traded to $13.79½ on Tuesday, within 5¼ cents of the all-time high from February 2008. The market broke sharply on Wednesday with Russia increasing wheat crop expectations as well as ending stocks and exports and news that the UN is working to get Ukraine’s sea ports exporting grain again. It also was a broader market selloff with all major asset classes taking a nose-dive after more hawkish comments out of the Federal Reserve on the economy. July KC wheat finished the week at $12.52 ¾ near the day and week’s lows at $12.51¾. As mentioned last week, I could see some harvest pressure continue and potentially take this market down to $12.30 or even $12.00. Such a move still would keep the bull trend intact.
If you’re filling contracts at lower price levels, I would suggest to buy call options once your harvest gets started or after settling on delivered wheat. I still believe this market has potential to trade to $15.00.
The soybean market caught a bid this week on demand optimism. Indonesia and Malaysia announced Friday relaxing some of the export restrictions on palm oil, which could pressure other vegetable oils in the coming weeks based on how this plays out. November new crop beans closed the week at $15.21¾, but yet to make a new high.
After Monday’s new high on December new crop corn, the market broke 40 cents to finish the week at $7.32 and an inside day. With accelerated plantings likely in Monday’s progress report, now at 49%, a break below $7.26¾ could see the market trade down to $7.10 area. Old crop U.S. corn and bean exports this week were above expectations, while new crop wheat was above expectations. Ukraine’s spring crop plantings continue to be watched that are now 98% complete with the total area down 25% versus 50% earlier anticipated. Reported corn area planted is seen at 0.5 million hectares above USDA’s may estimates.
The corn market has been a headwind for the cattle market with cost of gain nearly double that of last year. While feed costs remain a concern, the plummet in equity markets bringing about recessionary fears that could in turn weaken consumer demand has come into play for the beef market. USDA’s cattle-on-feed report released Friday after the market close brought about a bearish bias. May 1 on-feed numbers were higher than expected at 102.0% of last year versus 101.3% expected. April placements came in higher than expected again at 99.1% versus 95.4% last year. April marketings came in slightly lower than expected at 97.8% versus 98.0% last year. The cattle market started Friday’s session higher and looking promising before a mid-morning reversal and new, recent low on feeders.
Just market movement before a report release leads one to think this information is getting out ahead of the report and I’m not alone in this thinking. Either way, we will see what Monday’s session brings and if the lower move priced in the report’s negative tilt. I do think much will depend on action in the grain markets as well as some stability returning to equity markets after the Dow has traded down to levels last seen in early March 2021. Note that May feeder options and futures expire on May 26.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let's talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
