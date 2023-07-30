Howdy market watchers. Could it really be that August starts next week?
Indeed it does with talk of back-to-school on the horizon and the peak of the heat abating, for now at least. After one of the wettest starts to July of all-time in the Southern Plains, it also is shaping up to be one of the driest finishes of all-time. Soil moisture levels remain adequate, but we could use a move back to cooler, wetter conditions for maturing summer crops and field prep for the winter crop planting season that’s now only 45 days away. The window between harvest and planting for winter wheat this year has been significantly narrowed with one of the most drawn-out harvests on record.
The USDA now estimates Oklahoma and Texas harvests as complete, while Kansas is 87% complete and Nebraska at 43% complete. Overall, the USDA estimates the U.S. winter wheat crop 68% complete versus 70% expected and a five-year average of 77%. The Wheat Quality Council’s spring wheat tour concluded this week with estimates at 47.4 bushels per acre (bpa), 1.7 bpa below last year, but 7.3 bpa above the most-recent five-year average of 40.1 bpa and 0.4 bpa above USDA’s current target. Good rains moving across North Dakota should continue to improve crop prospects over the near-term.
Sovecon also raised its estimates this week for Russia’s wheat crop to 87.1 million metric tons (MMT) from 86.8 MMT that continues to be above USDA’s current 85.0 MMT. This still is below last year’s record over 92.0 MMT. Ukraine’s wheat crop also is below last year with the USDA estimating 17.5 MMT vs. 21.5 MMT last season. With all that’s happening in that country and region, it is difficult to see how these crops continue to be harvested.
However, the much more important question is the accessibility of harvested supplies by the market. That concern returned to global headlines this week and even earned a place in Fed Chair Powell’s commentary following the FOMC’s rate increase of another 25 basis points to a target range of 5.25-5.50%, the highest level in more than 22 years. Tensions in the Black Sea are as strong as they were at the beginning of the war. If it wasn’t completely clear before, Russia’s President Putin is all-in when it comes to betting his chips on winning over more territory in the Ukraine. Attacks on the port city of Odesa and threatening ships was just the beginning. The more serious chess move was Russia’s attacks on ports along the Danube River where much of Ukraine’s shipments had shifted as the war progressed over the last 17 months.
Attacks on this area also are escalating due to the proximity to the Romanian border, and, therefore, the difference between a NATO member being officially engaged and the status quo. It wouldn’t take much for mis-fired armory to land on the other side of the dividing line or even a malicious attack to get NATO engaged.
Wheat prices surged overnight Sunday into Monday finishing the session up the $0.60 limit ($1.20 for calendar spreads) on Chicago wheat contracts. KC wheat was just shy of closing limit up, but expanded limits for both wheat contracts were in place for Tuesday’s session at $0.90 per bushel. While KC wheat closed above the $8.80 and $9 resistance levels on Monday, September KC wheat continued into Tuesday to push all the way to near $9.30, not seen since the middle of November last year. And what goes up, must come down. Bull markets need to continue being fed. Tuesday’s close well off session lows brought about some encouragement that the uptrend may continue. However, it was all but that mid-week with Wednesday’s action giving up nearly all the gains. We then saw an inside trading session, lower high and higher low, on Thursday followed by weaker trade on Friday. This suggests that we could see some weakness on Monday’s session starting Sunday evening, which also coincides with the end of the month. Having said that, September KC wheat closed Friday $0.14 off the session low that was ¾ of a cent above last Friday’s low and basically touched down on the 20-day moving average. Friday’s close at $8.56 held above the 200-day moving average.
The upward sloping trendline that September KC wheat has held since April suggests that a possible low could be around $8.18. I would like to see this market get back above $8.90 to continue the uptrend. The bulls will need to be fed with fresh news.
Row crop contracts benefited from wheat’s early week spike, as well as strong export demand for soybeans from China and others. Multiple days of U.S. soybean purchase announcements pushed August beans to $15.80 on Thursday before selling off quickly down to the 20-day moving average at $14.87 by Friday’s close. The new crop bean chart looks somewhat different with an inside chart day Wednesday followed by two lower closes, but also nearing the 20-day moving average by Friday’s close at $13.82. With more favorable weather forecast, I foresee more downside in soybeans, despite some yield concerns and accelerating export demand as peak exports from Brazil soften. U.S. soybean crop conditions slipped 1% to 54% good to excellent (G/E) this week versus expectations and last week, but 5% lower than last year.
U.S. corn conditions were steady this week at 57% G/E versus 61% last year. New crop corn futures look week closing the week below the 50-day moving average. We may find some support at the 20-day moving average at $5.20, weather depending.
The crude oil market may lend some support with a $6-7 sustained rally since July 1h. Friday’s close above $80 for the first time since mid-April is in anticipation of decisions from Saudi this next week. Strong resistance looms above at $81.44 on September crude.
The cattle market has been anxious for the grain and energy markets to find a direction and stick with it. Both feeder and fed cattle futures have been consolidating all week in sideways trade. Equity strength provides some upside optimism, but remains choppy. Better inflation numbers on Friday, with the Fed’s preferred PCE falling to lowest annual level in nearly two years, could support the markets into next week, especially if corn stays under pressure. Cash fed cattle trade developed late in the week with some trade at $179 in Texas, $180.75 on the grid negotiated on the Fed Cattle Exchange in Texas and $185 trading in western Nebraska.
There was word of a fire in Cargill’s Fort Morgan beef plant this week, but ended up as a non-event with it being on one piece of equipment that was addressed and quickly de-escalated. We definitely don’t need that. The USDA’s cold storage survey showed significant declines in beef in storage on the magnitude of 20.3% lower than a year ago and 6.5% lower than the five-year average. There are several reasons for the decline, but higher prices that could bring about lower demand could be a reason why storage is not being built. Export demand has been slowing and part of the explanation. Should demand and the economy in fact soften, smaller cold storage volumes could help to stabilize prices. However, if the Fed is successful at a soft landing and there is a subsequent take-off in demand, these tighter cold storage numbers could come back to bite.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.