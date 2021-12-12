This past week, I’ve been thinking a lot about holiday traditions. As a young married couple, Russell and I often just joined our family for their holiday festivities.
We ate beef tenderloin with the Zooks in Oklahoma and played cards with the Christensens in Nebraska. We were fortunate to have ample time off at the holidays, spending multiple days with each set of extended families.
Now that we have a young family, we are trying to develop our own traditions. So, since last year, we put up a few lights around the house. No, we do not embrace the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” decorating tactic, but we do have a lovely single string of lights on our house.
Since I was a child, my family always had a real Christmas tree and I have held onto that tradition. Now that I think about it, I probably should get around to buying a Christmas tree before all that is left are the Charlie Brown trees.
Another thing I enjoy is holiday baking. With two little kids who love to “help,” I worry less about perfection. I just accept the cinnamon rolls may be a little overworked with a few germs mixed in (those are killed in a hot oven, right?). The cookies may be decorated with a bit more frosting than usual and A LOT of sprinkles. Most of the white chocolate pretzels are eaten before they make it to the treat bag (again with a TON of sprinkles). As a new member of our local church, I am looking forward to a new tradition of our annual Christmas Cantata and Christmas Eve Service.
Despite the fun, tradition can be overwhelming at times and add more stress than is necessarily needed. As a mother of a young family, I try to rein in the holiday activities and embrace the “less is more” mindset.
With 24/7 social media and news, its hard not to get overwhelmed by what we think we should be doing rather than just living in the moment.
One of the podcasts I listen to is called “A Drink with a Friend.” A recent episode talked about traditions and why we hold them so dear. They said, “traditions are more than things we do every year.” Instead, they said “traditions provide a peg on which to hang things when life is good, and an anchor to keep us sturdy when life gets tough.”
This really resonated with me after the past couple tumultuous years that we have all been through.
As many people are embracing this holiday season more than ever, I feel the strong desire to simplify traditions and to live in the moment. My little ones have helped us appreciate the holiday season in a different way. They really think the single string of lights is magical and love the old out-of-style decorations I still have from my collage days. They have helped me realize it’s really the simple stuff that matters — the rest is just extra.
In a world that often feels chaotic and uncertain, I hope you will take this year to embrace some tradition that brings grounding to your family but also live in the moment. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
