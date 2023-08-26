By Janet Coontz
Well, here we are in another hot Oklahoma August.
My garden goal for August is always to just keep my plants alive.
If they can survive August heat and drought, they can be beautiful again in September and October. However, even when it is hot, we like our landscaping to look good.
Now is a good time to review your yard and see where a little effort can have a large impact.
Start by looking critically at your yard and seeing where it may need some attention. Start with obvious clutter. In my yard that included empty water bottles, an empty soil bag and plastic plant pots that got hidden in the garden.
When I looked for things that don’t belong, I found half a bag of mulch, empty pots and several bags of potting soil waiting to be used.
I discovered my shovel hiding in the corner of the yard, various garden hand tools and that missing garden glove. I also located a wide variety of balls and dog toys scattered throughout the yard.
I gathered the hose and sprinklers and put them in their proper place. Things are looking better already.
Next, look at your shrubs and flowers. First of course, look for the obvious weeds to be pulled. They are always lurking even in the most pristine garden bed. Some plants need dead-heading (cutting off dried blooms), and others need a haircut to rejuvenate them or control their spreading habit. Trim off dead leaves and damage from disease or insects and discard it.
Many plants, including both annuals and perennials, will reward you with new growth and blooms if you will trim them up in August.
How long has it been since you fed your flowers some fertilizer? It can really give them a boost. This is especially true for potted plants that have to be watered more often.
After you have cleaned and trimmed, take a look at your mulch. If a refresh would help, add a light fresh layer on top. Resist just raking your old mulch to refresh it as this allows weed seeds lying on the top to move down to contact with soil and encourage weed germination.
Give your plants a long, slow, deep drink of water. This really refreshes those deeper roots, especially on your perennials. The deeper the roots, the better your plants can survive the Oklahoma heat and drought.
Finish by mowing your yard slightly higher than earlier in the summer as the grass also IS getting stressed.
Now give every area a good trim with your weed eater. Trim around the fence lines, patio, planters, trees, swing sets, etc. Edge your sidewalks and driveway.
Clean or adjust any lighting in your yard.
As a finishing touch, add anything you have purchased for your yard and neglected to place. For my yard, this included some flags, bird houses and decorative stakes. They look much better in my yard than in my garage.
Following these simple tips can refresh your garden without spending any money. Enjoy your garden even in August and live life in full bloom.
Commented
