It looks like we have survived this summer, which has had more days over 100 degrees than from 2016 to 2021 combined.
My main goal this summer has been to keep plants alive rather than hoping they will look pretty. This gardening article will focus on something we can do inside our home, which is to organize our plant record-keeping.
Organization of plant records is one of the most important things we can do for our landscape.
The record keeping that works best for me is entering it into my computer alphabetically by plant common name. I usually do this right after I plant the plant. I’m always cutting and pasting, and sending information about plants to friends and having a digital copy makes it easy. The data I collect about each plant is: plant characteristics, roughly where the plant is planted in my yard, where I bought it or how I acquired it, and when it was planted.
An example: Autumn Sage, Salvia greggii, “Pink Preference” — H 24-36”; W 24-36”( 5 ½’); full sun, does not bloom well in partial or filtered shade and becomes leggy; magenta blooms spring to fall; attracts bees, butterflies and birds; drought tolerant once established; pruning to 6” high each spring will keep it dense and full; propagated it from a cutting of a plant at the Enid OSU Extension Office; Oklahoma Proven perennial; planted it mid-summer 2012 in the garden and transplanted it to the upper terrace Aug 2012; it propagated by seed, and fall 2015 moved the baby to the garden.
I know this is a lot of work, but it is really worth it.
For one, I can do something for my garden while sitting in air conditioning. Seriously, the plant name helps you know how and when to fertilize, and what kind bugs they get so you know how to treat them.
The plant size is needed when you plant it so it does not crowd out its nearby neighbors, or be too small for the spot. The size written above in parenthesis is its actual growing size in my yard so if it makes babies, I know their size. Same with light requirements. If the plant foliage continues to burn, then it needs to be moved to more shade and I record this.
Do not be afraid of moving plants in early spring or fall if they are not happy with their location.
Recording pruning requirements reminds you how and when to prune. I like to record how to propagate it in case it performs superbly and I want more of them to plant or give away to friends.
Where you obtained the plant is nice to know so you can buy more if you want. I have found many online nurseries recording which ones send good, healthy plants.
I need to record where I plant plants because sometimes they die pretty quickly or I forget where they went. I want to know how each plant grows, and which ones make babies so the babies can be identified.
A lot of this information is found at davesgarden.com. Now enjoy what you and God have created.
Gill is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
